Cannabis dispensaries in Jo Daviess County are bringing in substantial sums for the Illinois cities in which they operate, according to city officials.
Verilife, a recreational marijuana dispensary in Galena, opened in March, while The Dispensary opened in East Dubuque in May.
Both cities receive tax revenue from the dispensaries, including regular sales tax and an additional 3% excise tax enacted by each community’s City Council.
Previously, city officials had been unable to reveal their takings in cannabis tax revenue, because only one dispensary is operating in each city. If the city released the revenue, citizens could calculate that dispensary’s total sales, violating the company’s right to keep its sales private.
However, The Dispensary recently granted East Dubuque city officials permission to reveal the cannabis tax revenue.
For sales in July, the most recent month for which the city has received funds, East Dubuque collected $18,719 in tax revenue from The Dispensary. That represents almost $625,000 in sales in that month at the business.
“No matter what your personal or social feelings about marijuana, the revenue is definitely beneficial for the city of East Dubuque,” said City Manager Loras Herrig.
City officials in Galena still cannot reveal the exact tax revenue from sales at Verilife.
However, Galena and East Dubuque also receive cannabis-related funds from a statewide cannabis use tax. Those funds are derived from sources like state taxes and license fees, and are distributed to each city in Illinois on a per-capita basis.
“It gives some cannabis revenues to the towns that don’t have a dispensary,” Herrig said.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said Galena officials have combined that statewide cannabis revenue with the excise tax generated by Verilife, budgeting the two as one line item.
From May 2020 to April 2021, Galena’s cannabis tax revenue included only the statewide cannabis use tax, and totaled $2,802.
The first local excise tax revenue from Verilife was distributed to Galena in June and is now included with the statewide cannabis use tax each month. From May through August — the most recently accepted financial report — the city’s cannabis tax revenue totaled $118,103.
“I can say that it is a significant source of revenue that Verilife has produced in the months they’ve been open,” Moran said.
Herrig said East Dubuque also receives funds from the state’s cannabis use tax, but that amount is very small. For example, in July, the city received $220 from the state cannabis use tax.
Potential financial benefits have factored into recent discussions in East Dubuque about whether the city should permit an additional dispensary.
The city’s existing ordinance requires a 15,000-foot distance between dispensaries, precluding a second one within city limits. Several businesses have expressed interest in opening dispensaries in East Dubuque.