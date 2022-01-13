A Dubuque gas station and convenience store plans a $340,000 renovation that will expand customer offerings.

The Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store at 2435 Northwest Arterial soon will undergo interior updates, according to Hy-Vee Communications Manager Janelle Grunwald.

“We plan to update the interior of Fast & Fresh, including upgraded merchandising, branding and expanding food service options for customers,” she wrote in an email.

Grunwald said the schedule for the project is still being finalized. A permit issued by the City of Dubuque placed the cost of interior renovations at $340,000.

