Two new businesses in adjoining Epworth storefronts aim to bring new products and services to the small town.
Route 20 Boutique at 103 E. Main St. and Plein De Vie Wellness at 101 E. Main St. hosted a joint grand opening this past weekend.
Route 20 Boutique is owned by Ashley Konzen, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Epworth residents Lisa Kramer, Abby Oberfoell and Connie Connolly.
In their shop, the four offer infant, toddler, children’s and women’s clothing, along with toys, books and accessories from baby swaddles and rattles to fidget toys.
Konzen said Route 20 Boutique hopes to appeal to a wide range of shoppers, from high-schoolers to parents and families.
“Epworth’s really been growing, and we really wanted to bring something to the town that we don’t have,” she said.
Next door, licensed massage therapist Jade O’Connell and certified health and life coach Andrea Mausser are operating Plein De Vie Wellness.
O’Connell previously operated massage therapy businesses in Dubuque and Farley, Iowa. At the Epworth location, she will continue to offer massage services and hopes to expand into acupuncture and oriental medicine, as she is pursuing certifications in both areas.
Mausser will offer wellness coaching, with a focus on helping clients improve their health, relationships, careers, finances and spiritual connections.
“Our mindset is at the root of all that, and I’m looking forward to helping (clients) with the right service, support and accountability,” she said.
Both women said they hope to bring an emphasis on holistic healing to the Epworth area. “Plein De Vie” means “full of life” in French and encompasses the owners’ goal for their business, according to O’Connell.
“We want you to leave our wellness center feeling invigorated, full of life (and) in optimal health, both spiritually, mentally and physically,” she said.
Route 20 Boutique is open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The business can be reached via Facebook and Instagram or by emailing route20boutique@gmail.com.
Plein De Vie Wellness is open by appointment only and can be reached via Facebook.