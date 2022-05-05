Fidelity Bank & Trust Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Named the following new members to the board of directors: Mindy Burds, Myrna Boyle and Deb Engler.
UnityPoint Health
APPOINTED: Dr. D’Andre Carpenter as chief nursing officer. Carpenter will lead enterprise-wide initiatives to ensure safety, quality and patient experience in alignment with the strategic direction of UnityPoint Health, focus on a culture of continuous improvement, specific to patient care services, nursing and clinical care operational workflows and moving toward a consumer-focused care delivery system, and align nursing and clinical workforce priorities to meet future needs, adopt best practices and build upon recruitment and retention efforts.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Meghan Wendland, MD, has been certified with the American Board of Pediatrics. Wendland has been with Medical Associates Clinic since September 2020.
HIRED: Whitney Weis, DNP, FNP, for the rheumatology department. She will assist with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other diseases of the joints, muscles and bones.
HTLF
PROMOTED: Sarah Burandt to wealth management marketing and communications manager.
PROMOTED: Dawn McCann to reconcilement and control specialist.
HIRED: Terri Berning as payroll manager.
PROMOTED: Donald Reiter to date engineer II.
PROMOTED: Zach Johnson to data engineer II.
PROMOTED: Samantha Thomas no photo to reconcilement and control specialist senior.
PROMOTED: Jacob Strum to director of data analytics internal audit.
PROMOTED: Kurt Weland to deposit operations production manager.
PROMOTED: Aaron Skrocki to director of process improvement.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Ben Yunt as director of sales.
HIRED: Ryan Martin as staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Mitchell Schmitt to business applications specialist.
PROMOTED: Brianna Bautsch to assurance supervisor.
PROMOTED: Heidi Hermsen to assurance supervisor.
Gigantic Design
PROMOTED: Eric Martens to art director. His design work has been seen in HODGE, Hirschbach, Midwest Girl and Travel Dubuque.
Principal Financial Group
ACHIEVEMENT: Brent Hinerichsen, senior financial representative, principal securities registered representative and financial adviser, has qualified for Court of the Table, an internationally recognized mark of excellence for top financial services industry professionals.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Andy Unrau as superintendent for Bunker Hill Golf Course. He will manage the operations, maintenance, landscaping and groundskeeping activities at Dubuque’s 18-hole municipal golf course.
Opening Doors
HIRED: Stephanie Henry as office manager.
TH Media
HIRED: Makaela O’Donnell as advertising sales coordinator.
Origin Design
ACHIEVEMENT: Emily Crowe, PE, SE, has earned her structural engineer license from Illinois.
HIRED: Gabe Bonn as a survey technician.
Steeple Square Executive Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: The following were elected: Judy Wolf, president; Terry Friedman, vice president; Bret Tuley, secretary; Janet Quick, treasurer; John Schmidt, past president; John Gronen, Nicole Gantz, Nancy Kann, John Dunkel, Brendan Quann and Rick Runde, committee chairs; David Spahn, to the full board of directors.
Tucker Freight Lines
PROMOTED: Andrew Reynolds to operations manager, van division.
PROMOTED: Eric Davis to operations manager, van dispatch.
PROMOTED: Randi Rusk to operations manager, after hours.
PROMOTED: Bob Schmitt to operations manager, open deck division.
HIRED: Eric Horsfield as driver manager.
HIRED: Ryan Spurling as driver manager.
HIRED: Clayton McConnell for after hours
HIRED: Mike Crapp for after hours.
HIRED: McKenzy Marley as CSR.
PROMOTED: Lynn Berning to risk and compliance manager.
PROMOTED: Dylan Oldfather to safety and compliance manager.
HIRED: Maddy Meyer as office coordinator.
HIRED: Robin Bratton as payroll and billing specialist.
PROMOTED: Mike Mangers to maintenance operations manager.
PROMOTED: Adam Berning to shop manager.
PROMOTED: Danyelle Lynn to human resources specialist.
PROMOTED: Mason Hullermann to technology process and education manager.
PROMOTED: Austin Thill to parts coordinator.
HIRED: Mamie Meloy as maintenance operations coordinator.
HIRED: Rachel Harbin as CSR.
HIRED: Alex Shannon as maintenance coordinator.
ACHIEVEMENT: Mary Kearney, director of business development and special projects has been recognized by Food Shippers of America as one of the 2022 Top Food Chain Pros to Know.
J.P. Scherrman Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Tom Klaren has earned a KUHN Top 100 Sales Plaque for outstanding sales efforts in 2021.
Tri-Tech
HIRED: Kyle Olds as a standard support technician.
HIRED: Brandon Kirkpatrick as a business technology consultant.
American Heart Association
ACHIEVEMENT: Dubuque Area Heart Walk executive leadership team: Glenn Hasken, of Molo Companies as the 2022 Walk chair; Tina Hasken, of RH Prints Co., as volunteer chair; Leslie Haan, of Meperia as communications chair.
The association announced the following executive leaders: Jill Busch, of MidWestOne Bank; Justin Hafner, of Grand River Medical Group; Charlie Kirksey, of Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans; Jason Knockel, of Kunkel and Associates Inc.; Theresa Leisen, of Northeast Iowa Community College; Kay Takes, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; Kathy Thielen, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; Lennie Thielen, retired.
MercyOne
ACHIEVEMENT: Chief Medical Executive Hijinio Carreon, DO, is one of 88 chief medical officers of hospitals and health systems to know in 2022, as selected by Becker’s Hospital Review. Carreon is the only Iowa-based health leader to be recognized.
Woodward Communications Foundation Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Beth Lutgen, group managing editor of Eastern Iowa Media Group, was elected as a director.
University of Dubuque Faculty Hall of Fame
ACHIEVEMENTS: Mark Sinton, associate professor of chemistry, and Jim Romagna, head of the Department of Health, Wellness, and Sport and assistant professor of health, wellness and sport, were elected into its Faculty Hall of Fame.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Christa B. Kurtz as a graphic designer.
HIRED: Cole D. Runde as an account administrator.
HIRED: Jacob T. Sullivan as an IT project manager.
HIRED: Karen Forseth as a financial services representative.
HIRED: Debra A. Brown as an administrative assistant.
HIRED: Brittney McGee as account administrator.
HIRED: Kylie Close as account administrator.
HIRED: Ashley J. Garde as account administrator.
HIRED: Ann Huberty as a client service representative.
HIRED: Amy R. Rimer as a claims coordinator.
HIRED: Lexi L. Kaiser as claims representative.
HIRED: Hunter K. Matye as claims representative.
HIRED: Oscar J. Anderson as a financial analyst.
HIRED: Cheyenne Nodorft as WC RN case manager.
Dubuque Women's Leadership Network Honors
The event recognized local women “who have already, or aspire to, provide significant contributions in their professional or community roles,” according to the organization. The winners were:
Achievements in her field: Stacey Killian, of UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association; Wendy Mihm-Herold, of Northeast Iowa Community College.
Organizational impact: Michelle Vogler, of McGraw Hill; Colleen McKenna, of Cartegraph.
Growth and accomplishments in personal life: Emily Furry, of T&E Photography; Lisa Bauer, of Bauer RV Upholstery.
Unsung champion: Crenna Brumwell, of City of Dubuque; Tonia Breuer, of Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
Up-and-coming leader: Jenni Petersen-Brant, of City of Dubuque; Tara Cooley, of Northeast Iowa Community College.
Service and support of nonprofit work: Amanda Reynolds, of Loras College and Amanda Reynolds Counseling; Ann Decker, of Crescent Community Health Center.
Medone Pharmacy Benefits Solutions
HIRED: Natalie Droeske as a marketing specialist.
HIRED: Makayla Bellis as a pharmacy technician.
HIRED: Grace Kroeger as a data entry specialist.
PROMOTED: Kate Morgan to clinical pharmacist II.
PROMOTED: Mary Jo Harris to data entry specialist II.
PROMOTED: Shelby Jones to clinical programs manager.
Mi-T-M Corporation
PROMOTED: Luke “Otis” Bonert to fabrication operations manager. He will assist the director of fabrication with the operation strategies and processes to ensure the achievement of the division goals.
Retires from Auxiant
ACHIEVEMENT: Steve Chapman, of Dubuque, retired as chief operations manager. He has been with Auxiant since 2000, and serves on the board of directors for Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque.
Carson Wealth
HIRED: Joshua Volgarino, CFP, ChFC, WMCP, as a wealth adviser. Volgarino, of Cuba City, Wis., is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business.
Dubuque Community School District
APPOINTED: Brian Howes principal of Dubuque Senior High School. He previously was principal of George Washington Middle School and served as an assistant principal/registrar at Senior from 2011 to 2018.
Opening Doors Board Members
ACHIEVEMENT: Gary Collins, MBA, chief executive officer, Crescent Community Health Center.
ACHIEVEMENT: Andy Schroeder, MBA, vice president of digital services, Prenger Solutions Group.