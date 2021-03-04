MidWestOne promotes 3
MidWestOne Bank announced several promotions.
Wayne Breckon was promoted to first vice president and regional credit officer in Dubuque.
Jolee M. Demmer has been promoted to vice president, mortgage lead underwriter.
Justine M. Bemis has been promoted to second vice president, AML fraud services manager.
Dupaco names pair as vice presidents
Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque has two new vice presidents.
Tami Schepler was appointed vice president, member service, at the operations center in Dubuque. And, Jeff Vaassen joined the company as vice president, business lending, at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
McCullough names president
McCullough Creative in Dubuque has announced that Patrick McCullough was promoted to president.
EIP Manufacturing names CEO
Kenny LeGrand, EIP Manufacturing, has been promoted from chief financial officer to CEO.