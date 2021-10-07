Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Ayurveda Health Counselor Tonia Mayerle. Mayerle is certified in ayurveda and yoga. She has trained in yoga for PTSD and is certified as a trauma-sensitive HeartMath provider.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Jenna Hefel for the psychiatry and psychology department as a nurse practitioner. Hefel has worked for Medical Associates since 2015 as a registered nurse.
HIRED: Connor Golden, PA-C, for the neurology department. He graduated from the University of Dubuque in 2020.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Kelsey Gingrich to human resources manager for Woodward Community Media. She previously was human resources generalist for WCM.
PROMOTED: Ali Chapman human resources generalist for Woodward Community Media. She joined WCM in 2019 as human resources coordinator.
HIRED: Tracy Rubner as a news clerk with EIMG-North.
HIRED: Jake Shiner as second shift production manager at Woodward Printing Services.
Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative
HIRED: Christie Remley as manager of communications and public relations. She previously was marketing director for the Entrepreneurial Development Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
McGraw-Hill
PROMOTED: Britney Ross to marketing director.
PROMOTED: Maura Melfi to ALEKS implementation coordinator.
American Angus Association
ACHIEVEMENT: Travis W. Harder, of Holy Cross, Iowa, has joined the American Angus Association as a junior member. He will be eligible to register cattle into the association, and participate in association-sponsored shows and events.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Sailu Aryal corporate governance specialist at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Brooke Bergfeld credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Ken Bowers senior insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Nacole Carlyle senior mortgage servicing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Danelle Conner deposit operations representative at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Kellie Cook marketing analyst supervisor at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Jason Davis insurance agent at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Kadie Donovan deposit operations representative at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Judy Folken deposit operations supervisor at the operations center.
HIRED: Nicole Hepler as an internal audit manager at the operations center.
HIRED: Morgan Kaiser as a mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Brittany Krapfl senior marketing analyst at the operations center.
HIRED: Gwen Lammer as contact center representative at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Sean Loberg senior marketing analyst at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Jenna Mausser lead mortgage lending underwriter at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Letha Mihalakis as mortgage lending processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Ashley Oldaker senior consumer lending processor at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
APPOINTED: Camilo Ruiz network security supervisor at the operations center.
HIRED: Mary Runde as contact center representative at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Tungula Sartin member service lending consultant at the Sycamore Road location.
HIRED: Lori Schmelzer as consumer lending representative at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
APPOINTED: Hannah Schmitz training representative II at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Scott Schuster member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Key West, Iowa, location.
APPOINTED: Latoya Schwartz mortgage closing/post closing manager at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Melissa Stevenson senior mortgage ending underwriter, remote, at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Jarod Thornton consumer lending consultant at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Jeff Tschiggfrie senior BSA compliance specialist at the operations center.
APPOINTED: Zoe Vaassen member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Abraham Turner as an account administrator.
HIRED: Levi Bettcher as a client service representative.
HIRED: Micayla Hillebrand as a client service representative.
HIRED: Logan Sears as a sales executive.
HIRED: Molly Dennie as a training associate.
HIRED: Shannon Krapfl as a claims representative.
HIRED: Matt Nedder as a claims coordinator.
HIRED: Roni Miller as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Ray Cataldo as an associate sales executive/account executive.
HIRED: Jessica Ehlers as a utilization management nurse.
HIRED: Alysa Bauer as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Gabriela Kuhl as a client service representative — bench.
HIRED: Hannah Billmeyer as a service representative.
HIRED: Chris Miron as a casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Tony Cutsforth as a sales executive.
HIRED: Michael Pennington as a personal lines manager.
HIRED: Meghan Thompson as an account administrator (SID).
HIRED: Emily Martin as an executive assistant.
HIRED: Susan Bartz as a wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Jacob Digman as IT support analyst I
HIRED: Rachel Peeters as a claims representative.
HIRED: Keegan Robinson as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Paige McQueeney as account coordinator.
Mi-T-M Corporation
HIRED: Will Caes for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Kyle Schrumpf for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Andrew Westmark for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Debbie Nevers to the maintenance team.
HIRED: Kandi McKenzie for the production division.
HIRED: Shawn O’Brien for the production division.
HIRED: Charlie Paisley for the production division.
HIRED: Tyler Torrey for the production division.
PROMOTED: David Phelps to production operation manager.
PROMOTED: Josh Wood to production lead man.
PROMOTED: Jeff Lang to production foreman.
PROMOTED: Nate O’Neill to production lead man.
PROMOTED: Josh Oertel to production tester.
PROMOTED: Jason Fuller to production tester.
PROMOTED: Katherine Oehlerking to end of line inspector.
PROMOTED: Dan Feldmann to production foreman.
Woodward Community Media
PROMOTED: Mindy Carter to office manager for Richland Center Shopping News and Wisconsin/Iowa Shopping News.
PROMOTED: Linda Post to advertising sales manager for Richland Center Shopping News and Wisconsin/Iowa Shopping News.
Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union Committee Appointment
ACHIEVEMENTS: Mark Giese as chairman; Al Buelow as vice chairman; Ray Pregler as president; and Craig Larson as secretary and audit committee chair.
Other board members elected are Tom Hoffman as credit committee chair; Ken Dolphin and Steve Sanders to the credit committee; Tom Kiernan as audit committee chair; Tim Peppmeier to the audit committee.
Tri-Tech Retail
HIRED: Nichole Webb as a standard support technician.
Premier Bank
ACHIEVEMENT: Aubree Rehmke was awarded a diploma from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Banking.
HTLF
HIRED: Erin Ambrosy as a small-business banking assistant.
HIRED: Heather Tetleton as director of consumer credit.
HIRED: Angie Burger as customer care representative.
HIRED: Lanese Washington as customer care representative.
HIRED: Alysa Davis as customer care representative.
HIRED: Tenial Tschosik as customer care representative.
HIRED: Shelby Ellis as customer care representative.
HIRED: Michael Orcutt as IT service desk analyst I.
HIRED: Xiang Li as loan QC analyst I.
PROMOTED: Matt Nadermann to credit admin officer II.
PROMOTED: Angeline Diedrich to business systems administrator.
PROMOTED: Nicholas Zlosel to consumer loan origination supervisor.
PROMOTED: Alex Brant to senior business intelligence analyst.
PROMOTED: Ryan Reiter to loan monitoring supervisor.
PROMOTED: Kaithlin Duncan to small-business banking assistant.
HIRED: Dale Lemmons as project manager.
PROMOTED: Mollie Clapham to financial crimes analyst I.
PROMOTED: Kelly Simmons to loan quality control team lead.
PROMOTED: Michael Rabagia to enterprise services administrator.
PROMOTED: Randi Wagner-Jones to data solutions architect.
PROMOTED: Jon Purvis to business systems administrator.
PROMOTED: Devin Ehrich to business systems administrator.
Hospital Hero Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Kelly Langel, RN, of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque, has received one of the Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Hero awards for her exceptional care of a critically ill patient and grieving family in the Intense Care Unit.
Eide Bailly
HIRED: Mark Vasquez as a payroll specialist.
HIRED: Brianna Kramer as an audit associate.
HIRED: Megan Jackson as an audit associate.
HIRED: Brooke Kremer as a payroll specialist.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Nick Carolan as district sales manager. He is a Dubuque native who previously acted as a project coordinator in the publishing industry.