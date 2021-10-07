Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions

HIRED: Ayurveda Health Counselor Tonia Mayerle. Mayerle is certified in ayurveda and yoga. She has trained in yoga for PTSD and is certified as a trauma-sensitive HeartMath provider.

Medical Associates

HIRED: Jenna Hefel for the psychiatry and psychology department as a nurse practitioner. Hefel has worked for Medical Associates since 2015 as a registered nurse.

HIRED: Connor Golden, PA-C, for the neurology department. He graduated from the University of Dubuque in 2020.

Woodward Communications

PROMOTED: Kelsey Gingrich to human resources manager for Woodward Community Media. She previously was human resources generalist for WCM.

PROMOTED: Ali Chapman human resources generalist for Woodward Community Media. She joined WCM in 2019 as human resources coordinator.

HIRED: Tracy Rubner as a news clerk with EIMG-North.

HIRED: Jake Shiner as second shift production manager at Woodward Printing Services.

Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative

HIRED: Christie Remley as manager of communications and public relations. She previously was marketing director for the Entrepreneurial Development Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

McGraw-Hill

PROMOTED: Britney Ross to marketing director.

PROMOTED: Maura Melfi to ALEKS implementation coordinator.

American Angus Association

ACHIEVEMENT: Travis W. Harder, of Holy Cross, Iowa, has joined the American Angus Association as a junior member. He will be eligible to register cattle into the association, and participate in association-sponsored shows and events.

Dupaco Community Credit Union

APPOINTED: Sailu Aryal corporate governance specialist at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Brooke Bergfeld credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Ken Bowers senior insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Nacole Carlyle senior mortgage servicing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Danelle Conner deposit operations representative at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Kellie Cook marketing analyst supervisor at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Jason Davis insurance agent at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Kadie Donovan deposit operations representative at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Judy Folken deposit operations supervisor at the operations center.

HIRED: Nicole Hepler as an internal audit manager at the operations center.

HIRED: Morgan Kaiser as a mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Brittany Krapfl senior marketing analyst at the operations center.

HIRED: Gwen Lammer as contact center representative at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Sean Loberg senior marketing analyst at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Jenna Mausser lead mortgage lending underwriter at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

HIRED: Letha Mihalakis as mortgage lending processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Ashley Oldaker senior consumer lending processor at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.

APPOINTED: Camilo Ruiz network security supervisor at the operations center.

HIRED: Mary Runde as contact center representative at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Tungula Sartin member service lending consultant at the Sycamore Road location.

HIRED: Lori Schmelzer as consumer lending representative at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.

APPOINTED: Hannah Schmitz training representative II at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Scott Schuster member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Key West, Iowa, location.

APPOINTED: Latoya Schwartz mortgage closing/post closing manager at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Melissa Stevenson senior mortgage ending underwriter, remote, at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Jarod Thornton consumer lending consultant at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Jeff Tschiggfrie senior BSA compliance specialist at the operations center.

APPOINTED: Zoe Vaassen member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

HIRED: Abraham Turner as an account administrator.

HIRED: Levi Bettcher as a client service representative.

HIRED: Micayla Hillebrand as a client service representative.

HIRED: Logan Sears as a sales executive.

HIRED: Molly Dennie as a training associate.

HIRED: Shannon Krapfl as a claims representative.

HIRED: Matt Nedder as a claims coordinator.

HIRED: Roni Miller as a claims assistant.

HIRED: Ray Cataldo as an associate sales executive/account executive.

HIRED: Jessica Ehlers as a utilization management nurse.

HIRED: Alysa Bauer as a claims assistant.

HIRED: Gabriela Kuhl as a client service representative — bench.

HIRED: Hannah Billmeyer as a service representative.

HIRED: Chris Miron as a casualty claims representative.

HIRED: Tony Cutsforth as a sales executive.

HIRED: Michael Pennington as a personal lines manager.

HIRED: Meghan Thompson as an account administrator (SID).

HIRED: Emily Martin as an executive assistant.

HIRED: Susan Bartz as a wellness coordinator.

HIRED: Jacob Digman as IT support analyst I

HIRED: Rachel Peeters as a claims representative.

HIRED: Keegan Robinson as a staff accountant.

HIRED: Paige McQueeney as account coordinator.

Mi-T-M Corporation

HIRED: Will Caes for the fabrication division.

HIRED: Kyle Schrumpf for the fabrication division.

HIRED: Andrew Westmark for the fabrication division.

HIRED: Debbie Nevers to the maintenance team.

HIRED: Kandi McKenzie for the production division.

HIRED: Shawn O’Brien for the production division.

HIRED: Charlie Paisley for the production division.

HIRED: Tyler Torrey for the production division.

PROMOTED: David Phelps to production operation manager.

PROMOTED: Josh Wood to production lead man.

PROMOTED: Jeff Lang to production foreman.

PROMOTED: Nate O’Neill to production lead man.

PROMOTED: Josh Oertel to production tester.

PROMOTED: Jason Fuller to production tester.

PROMOTED: Katherine Oehlerking to end of line inspector.

PROMOTED: Dan Feldmann to production foreman.

Woodward Community Media

PROMOTED: Mindy Carter to office manager for Richland Center Shopping News and Wisconsin/Iowa Shopping News.

PROMOTED: Linda Post to advertising sales manager for Richland Center Shopping News and Wisconsin/Iowa Shopping News.

Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union Committee Appointment

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mark Giese as chairman; Al Buelow as vice chairman; Ray Pregler as president; and Craig Larson as secretary and audit committee chair.

Other board members elected are Tom Hoffman as credit committee chair; Ken Dolphin and Steve Sanders to the credit committee; Tom Kiernan as audit committee chair; Tim Peppmeier to the audit committee.

Tri-Tech Retail

HIRED: Nichole Webb as a standard support technician.

Premier Bank

ACHIEVEMENT: Aubree Rehmke was awarded a diploma from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Banking.

HTLF

HIRED: Erin Ambrosy as a small-business banking assistant.

HIRED: Heather Tetleton as director of consumer credit.

HIRED: Angie Burger as customer care representative.

HIRED: Lanese Washington as customer care representative.

HIRED: Alysa Davis as customer care representative.

HIRED: Tenial Tschosik as customer care representative.

HIRED: Shelby Ellis as customer care representative.

HIRED: Michael Orcutt as IT service desk analyst I.

HIRED: Xiang Li as loan QC analyst I.

PROMOTED: Matt Nadermann to credit admin officer II.

PROMOTED: Angeline Diedrich to business systems administrator.

PROMOTED: Nicholas Zlosel to consumer loan origination supervisor.

PROMOTED: Alex Brant to senior business intelligence analyst.

PROMOTED: Ryan Reiter to loan monitoring supervisor.

PROMOTED: Kaithlin Duncan to small-business banking assistant.

HIRED: Dale Lemmons as project manager.

PROMOTED: Mollie Clapham to financial crimes analyst I.

PROMOTED: Kelly Simmons to loan quality control team lead.

PROMOTED: Michael Rabagia to enterprise services administrator.

PROMOTED: Randi Wagner-Jones to data solutions architect.

PROMOTED: Jon Purvis to business systems administrator.

PROMOTED: Devin Ehrich to business systems administrator.

Hospital Hero Award

ACHIEVEMENT: Kelly Langel, RN, of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque, has received one of the Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Hero awards for her exceptional care of a critically ill patient and grieving family in the Intense Care Unit.

Eide Bailly

HIRED: Mark Vasquez as a payroll specialist.

HIRED: Brianna Kramer as an audit associate.

HIRED: Megan Jackson as an audit associate.

HIRED: Brooke Kremer as a payroll specialist.

Telegraph Herald

HIRED: Nick Carolan as district sales manager. He is a Dubuque native who previously acted as a project coordinator in the publishing industry.

