Donohue named CEO
Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging has appointed Mike Donohue as its CEO.
Donohue was formerly the president of U.S. Bank’s Northeast Iowa/Northern Illinois Region.
Westmark promotes Johnson
Westmark Enterprises in Dubuque has announced the promotion of Kevin Johnson to vice president of operations.
Crescent Electric names CFO
Crescent Electric Supply Company, of East Dubuque, Ill., announced Kristi Dahlke has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer.
Fidelity adds vice president
Bob Daly has joined the staff of Fidelity Bank & Trust as vice president of ag/commercial lending.
Daly received his degree in ag business from Iowa State University and is a graduate of the Madison School of Banking. He has 36 years of banking experience.
Dubuque Bank and Trust hires pair
Dubuque Bank and Trust has appointed a couple of senior vice presidents.
Steve Willette joins as commercial banker team lead, SVP, and Doug Green joins as commercial banker, SVP.