School district names HR officer
A Dubuque assistant principal is in line to become Dubuque Community Schools’ next chief human resources officer.
The Dubuque Community School District Wednesday that Brian Kuhle, assistant principal for activities and athletics at Hempstead High School, will become human resources officer.
He will succeed Amy Hawkins, who was recently named the district’s next superintendent.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Western Illinois University, a Master of Arts in education degree in school leadership from University of Northern Iowa and an advanced studies certificate in superintendency, also from UNI.
McCullough names Director
McCullough Creative has announced that Tony White has joined as director of client services.
In his new position, he will be responsible for leading the relationship with marketing clients, helping determine strategic initiatives, and ensuring their successful implementation. In addition to developing new business relationships, he will oversee the account management team for marketing clients and serve on the company’s leadership team.
Multicultural Family Center director named
Umaru Balde has been named director of the City of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center.
Balde most recently worked as an investigator for the City of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Civil Rights Commission, a press release states. He also has served as the assistant director of the Latino and Multicultural Services Department with YMCA of Black Hawk County in Waterloo, Iowa; an admissions representative for diverse populations for Hawkeye Community College; and an international health, safety and security advisory for University of Iowa.
Balde holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in higher education leadership. He attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem for Hebrew language studies and Al-Azhar University in Cairo, where he received a bachelor’s degree in languages and translation and a master’s degree in philosophy. Balde is also a doctoral candidate at University of Northern Iowa.
Balde has lived in eight countries and speaks more than 10 languages, the release states.
Longtime leader of Dubuque Main Street departing
Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan LoBianco is “stepping aside for a new opportunity,” according to an announcement from the organization’s board of directors. LoBianco has been in the role since 1998.
“Dan has served this community like no other,” said Jeff Vaassen, the organization’s board vice president, in a press release. “Dan is one of those guys who knows the history of every building in Downtown and his wealth of knowledge, experience and commitment to Dubuque has been greatly appreciated and valued. We wish him the best in his new role and hope to continue to honor him by building upon the many successes over the years at Dubuque Main Street.”
