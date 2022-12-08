Crescent Community Health Center
HIRED: Geri Schilling-Johnson as director of clinical operations.
HIRED: Angelica Cruz as a registered nurse.
HIRED: Mary Drapeau as a licensed practical nurse.
HIRED: Faith Watak as a dental assistant.
HIRED: Natalie Ross as a patient service representative.
HIRED: Shannon Connolly as a phlebotomist and lab technician.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Cheyenne Esser as a claims representative.
HIRED: Paige Middendorf as client service representative.
HIRED: Daniel Esser as client service representative.
HIRED: Judith Brimeyer as client service representative.
HIRED: Jessica Reimer as account administrator.
HIRED: Caroline Poole as account administrator.
HIRED: MagDahlia Zimmerman as a service representative.
HIRED: Nick Krebsbach as a staff accountant.
Woodward Printing Services
PROMOTED: Brett Heim to assistant bindery manager.
Bodine Electric
HIRED: John Venema to the shaft department.
HIRED: Toby Buchanan to the distribution department.
HIRED: Mary Sutter to the assembly department.
HIRED: Trevor Morris to the assembly department.
HIRED: Carter Kurt to the assembly department.
HIRED: Martin Kalloway to the gearing department.
Mi-T-M
PROMOTED: Jake Phelps to production tester.
HIRED: Arty Brandt to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Dalton Bush to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Dan Ehlinger to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Maddie Greenwald to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Logan Hahn to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Colin Harvey to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Ray Henning to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Mason Hill to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Ryan Johnson to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jake Laufenberg to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Connor Maurer to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Miranda Merfeld to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Ray Nicks to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Dan Pankow to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jacob Winder to the fabrication division.
HIRED: James Swim to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Ricky Burnett for the production division.
HIRED: Brian Ellerman for the production division.
HIRED: Angie Maro for the production division.
HIRED: Jake Phelps for the production division.
HIRED: Trey Sievers for the production division.
HIRED: Richard Thormann for the production division.
HIRED: Emily McAuliffe as a sales support representative.
Holy Family principal to retire
ACHIEVEMENT: Denise Grant, principal of Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque, will retire at the end of the school year. She has served in the position for nine years, and has worked for Holy Family for 17 years, including previous stints as principal at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony elementary schools.
Hempstead principal to retire
ACHIEVEMENT: Lee Kolker, who has served as the principal of Hempstead High School for 15 years, will retire at the end of the school year. He has spent 33 years at the school, previously working as a math teacher and then assistant principal, according to a press release. From 1990 to 1992, he also taught math at Dubuque Senior High School. Kolker also previously served at times as Hempstead’s girls basketball head coach and as an assistant coach, as varsity and as sophomore baseball coach and as an intramural co-director. In 1999, he was named Hempstead Teacher of the Year.
Honkamp, P.C.
HIRED: Bryana Pfeiler as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Katie Martley as an accounting specialist.
HIRED: Bradley Kane as a senior consultant.
HTFL
HIRED: Collin Thill as a deposit operations productions specialist.
HIRED: Chris Dwane as a loan boarding specialist.
HIRED: Shane Lenane as a business systems administrator.
Ameriprise Financial
HIRED: Sarah Ross as a financial planning specialist.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Sara Vorwald as a Zumba instructor.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
ACHIEVEMENTS: John Banvard and Captain Jones Worden were posthumously inducted to the National Rivers Hall of Fame.
Giving Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Clayton County Visiting Nurse Association home health aide Deb Reardon received the Margaret Swanson Legacy in Giving Award from the Iowa CareGivers.
Unified Therapy Services
PROMOTED: Michelle Sullivan to rehab director.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital
ACHIEVEMENT: Chaplain Claudia Dorsch earned her board certification through the Association of Professional Chaplains.
