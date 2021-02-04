Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Thomas Tigges as account administrator.
HIRED: Matthew Abdy as client service representative.
HIRED: Andrew Archer as casualty claims specialist.
HIRED: Charles Schrup as client service representative.
HIRED: Cynthia Rallo-Gaspie as RN case manager.
HIRED: Troy Wallis as transportation director.
HIRED: Darin Shireman as marketer.
HIRED: Zachary Kelly as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Tina Bower as account administrator.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Robert Daughters as help desk manager at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jason Davis as insurance agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Ed Dorantes-Ortiz as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jasko Porcic as mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Ty Wittman to digital technology supervisor.
PROMOTED: Adam Merkes to business systems administrator.
HIRED: Emma Burkart as deposit special services technician.
PROMOTED: Cassidy Reilly to fraud analyst.
PROMOTED: Leah Zalewski to benefits analyst.
PROMOTED: Michael Cornely to project analyst.
PROMOTED: Carly Horsman to leadership development support specialist.
HIRED: Stacey George as fraud investigator.
HIRED: Nicholas Wilson as commercial line of business, CFO.
PROMOTED: Kim Michels to special assets manager.
Medone
HIRED: Kate Dirkes as clinical pharmacist.
HIRED: Kris Egan as member advocate.
HIRED: Maddie Roling as provider relations specialist.
O'Connor Brooks & Co.
ACHIEVEMENT: Don Morrow has completed all exams and is a CPA.
Telegraph Herald
PROMOTED: Bennet Goldstein, a news reporter who primarily covers southwest Wisconsin, to senior reporter. He has garnered multiple statewide reporting awards during his time at the TH, including being a co-winner of the Harrison “Skip” Weber Investigative Reporting Award in 2019 and of the top prize for investigative reporting from The Associated Press Media Editors in 2018.
PROMOTED: John Kruse, a news reporter who covers the City of Dubuque government along with surrounding counties, to senior reporter. Kruse garnered multiple investigative reporting awards in 2018 and 2019 related to his in-depth coverage of accusations against government officials in East Dubuque, Ill.
Woodward Printing Services
HIRED: Mike Spillane as an account executive-print sales.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Kaylee Coble as administrative assistant.
HIRED: Lauren Novak as administrative assistant II.
PROMOTED: Deb Kipper, to tax manager.
PROMOTED: Hannah Keller to administrative assistant III.
PROMOTED: Haley Bergan to senior tax associate.
PROMOTED: Kaitlyn Fogarty to tax associate II.
HIRED: Nathan Friederick as an audit assistant.
PROMOTED: Sarah Lindenberg to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Chris Ballard to accounting manager.
Premier Bank
PROMOTED: Kevin Corpstein to network administrator.
Fuel Iowa Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Tia Eischeid, Al’s Corner Oil; Jim Pauk, W&H Coop Oil Co.; Matthew Sheetz, The Depot Express; Douglas Coziahr, Nebraska-Iowa Supply; Tessa Fahey, Rainbow Oil; and Nicole Johnson, Molo Companies. The associate seat was filled by Chris Biellier, Seneca.
Badger State Sheriffs' Association
ACHIEVEMENT: Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman has been installed as president of the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association. He will serve a two-year term. The organization includes all 72 sheriffs in the state and supports their efforts by providing training and resources, and protecting their constitutional authority. Dreckman has been an active member of the association since becoming sheriff in 2012, including holding the roles of district director and second vice president. During the past two years, Dreckman served as first vice president and chaired the association’s legislative committee.
Kunkel & Associates
HIRED: Dan Olson as an account executive for the commercial and benefits department.
HIRED: Kayla Wedewer as a claim counselor for the benefits department.
PROMOTED: Molly Mueller to senior benefit manager.
PROMOTED: Lauren Minert to human resources manager.
PROMOTED: Ashley Noonan to senior account manager.
ACHIEVEMENT: Dawn Close is the recipient of the Tim Kunkel Character Award for 2020. The award recognizes exemplified professionalism, leadership, compassion, hard work and sense of humor. The award is presented to an employee who closely portrays Tim’s character.
Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: President, Gerb Smith, of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works; vice president, Joel Mozena, of Mozena Construction; treasurer, John Cook, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.; secretary, Rick Barton, of Barton Construction & Painting; and social director, Angie Arensdorf, of Gebhard’s Kitchen & Bath.
Board members: Mark Ernst, of Black Hills Energy; Brian Bowles, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.; Phil Brennan, retired from Dubuque Bank & Trust; TJ Runde, of Runde Electric; and Fred Kuhl, of Top Notch Plumbing, Heating & Electrical.
Executive Director: Julie Kinsella.