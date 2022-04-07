MSA Professional Services
The following earned accreditation as Community Development Block Grant administrators.
ACHIEVEMENT: Shelly Basten as administrative coordinator.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jim Holz, AICP, as client service manager.
Dupaco Community Credit Union Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Appointed as officers: Ron Meyers, as chair; Randy Skemp, as vice chair and chair of the business lending committee and Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation; Renee Poppe, as secretary and chair of the nomination committee; Andy Schroeder, as treasurer and chair of the CUSO board of managers and salary savings plan oversight committee; Joe Hearn as president/CEO.
Committee chair position appointments: Steve Chapman for the investment/ALM/ALCO committee, Denise Dolan for the personnel committee, Jeff Gonner for the audit committee, Ellen Goodmann Miller for the credit/delinquent loan committee, Bob Wethal for the marketing committee
Navipoint Advisory Group
ACHIEVEMENT: Michael G. Fleege, CFP, CRPC, BFA, APMA, a private wealth adviser with NaviPoint, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Dubuque, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2022. This award recognizes the company’s top advisers. He has 31 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Mercyone Elkader Medical Center
ACHIEVEMENT: Brooke Kensinger has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one for their 67 rural CEOs to know. She has led the 25-bed critical access hospital for more than five years.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Ada Gross as staff accountant II.
HIRED: Mirhya Lyne as staff accountant.
Holy Family Catholic Schools
HIRED: Kathleen Konrardy as principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School.
HIRED: Sisiter Catherine Stewart, O.P., as principal of St. Columbkille Elementary School.
HIRED: Mariah Reeves as principal of Wahlert Catholic High School.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Scott Meyer to senior account executive.
HIRED: Paige Winkler to senior designer.
HIRED: Chris Linden as an account executive.
HIRED: Kelly Busch as an account executive.
HIRED: Deven Charlson as an account executive.
Dubuque Area Labor Hall of Fame
ACHIEVEMENTS: The labor leaders and activists being inducted are A.J. Clemens, AFSCME Local 2843; Bruce Davis, UAW Local 94; and Don Rausch, IBEW Local 704. Bill Winders will receive the Friend of Labor award. Since 1980, Winders has been the owner and publisher of The Dubuque Leader, a weekly newspaper serving various area union organizations. Winders is the third recipient of the Friend of Labor award.
Marita Theisen Childcare Center Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Julie Griep, of NICC, president; Rick Runde, of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, vice president; Nicole Gantz, community leader and marketing consultant, secretary; Judy Wolf, formerly of John Deere Dubuque Works, treasurer.
Brendan Quann, Terry Friedman, Mary Jo Kenneally, Kaylee Theisen, Dianne Roche and Nancy Kann were named board members
HIRED: Dawn Harrison has as child care director. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Olivet Nazarene University and a Master’s in Special Education from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
Mi-T-M Corporation
PROMOTED: Cody Shepard to powder coat leadman.
PROMOTED: Blake Winner to hot water skid leadman.
HIRED: Jack Breitbach for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Justin Gaul for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Michael Hochstetler for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Pamela Swarts joined the purchasing division.
HIRED: Jason Keane for the IT division.
HIRED: Jacob Busch for the production division.
HIRED: Nicholas Dempsey for the production division.
HIRED: Destiny Kotz for the production division.
HIRED: Scott Smith for the production division.
HIRED: Gavin Oleson for the production division.
HIRED: Kyle Leibold for the production division.
City of Dubuque
HIRED: Jacob Jansen as resource management supervisor. His role includes planning and supervision of the city’s collection and processing of solid waste, recyclables and organics. Jansen also will help to implement various city initiatives. Jansen earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from Loras College.
APPOINTED: Jason Lehman as assistant city attorney. Lehman will prosecute ordinance and traffic violations; represent City boards and commissions; provide advice and legal opinions to officials, department managers, and City employees; and draft legal documents, memoranda and opinions.
HIRED: Jason Clasen as budget/financial analyst for the finance and budget department.
HIRED: Robyn Hosch as budget/financial analyst for the finance and budget department.
HIRED: Nathan Kelleher as budget/financial analyst for the finance and budget department.
Galena Country Tourism
HIRED: James Hillis as community engagement manager.
HIRED: Janelle Keeffer as public relations and communications director.
Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers
ACHIEVEMENT: Attorney Darin S. Harmon, of Kintzinger, Harmon, Konrardy has been admitted to the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. The academy is limited to the top 250 trial attorneys in the state of Iowa and membership is by invitation only.
Kunkel & Associates
HIRED: Laura Schieltz as a benefits marketing representative.
HIRED: Molly Cosley as a nurse case manager.
HIRED: Gemma Still as a commercial account service representative.
HIRED: Luke LeMay as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Max Brozovich as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Mitch Ray as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Weston Ehlers as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Jonathan Tomasoski as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Brett Davidson as account executives on the transportation team.
HIRED: Caitlin Ihm as a client service representative.
HIRED: Quinn Mettert as a safety analyst.
HIRED: Katie Williams as an account manager.
PROMOTED: Chance Radabaugh to account executive.
PROMOTED: Matt Thole to account executive.
PROMOTED: Collin Etherton to account executive.
PROMOTED: Dawn Close to senior administrative assistant.
PROMOTED: Ashley Noonan to senior account manager.
PROMOTED: Sarah Zeimet to premier account manager.
PROMOTED: Scott Busch to sales facilitator.
PROMOTED: Brooke O’Shea to marketing manager.
ACHIEVEMENT: Gary Kunkel has been named a 2021 Sentry Producer of Excellence.
ACHIEVEMENT: Lauren Minert was named a bizTimes.biz Rising Star for 2021.
Highland Community College
The following were recognized:
ACHIEVEMENT: Alex Jansen of Freeport, Ill., with the administrative/professional excellence award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jennifer Roser of Rockford, Ill., with the faculty excellence award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Michaela Hooper of Freeport, with the classified excellence award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jackie Schultz of German Valley, Ill, with the part-time faculty/staff excellence award
ACHIEVEMENT: Liz Gerber of Lena, Ill., with the opel award
ACHIEVEMENT: Laura Early of Lanark, Ill.; Sam Schaible of Warren, Ill.; and Troy Schmelzer, of Freeport, for five years of service.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brendan Dutmer, of Pecatonica; Jessica Larson, of Freeport; Ellen Conway, of Lena; and Brian Moore, of Freeport; for 10 years of service.
ACHIEVEMENT: Juliet Moderow and Kathy Bangasser, of Freeport, for 15 years of service.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jim Palmer, of Stockton, Ill.; Jill Janssen, of Shannon, Ill.; and Beth Groshans, of Freeport for 20 years of service.
ACHIEVEMENT: Rhonda Perry, of Stockton; Liz Gerber, of Lena; Tony Grahame, of Pearl City, Ill.; Steve Mihina, of Freeport; and Dawn Switzer, of Lena; for 25 years of service.
McGraw Hill
PROMOTED: Natalie Kremer to senior manager of marketing automation.
PROMOTED: Ann Courtney to product developer.
PROMOTED: Valerie Kramer senior manager of solutions marketing.
PROMOTED: Allison Betts to custom project manager.
PROMOTED: Jody Willging to C&T director.
Heartland Financial
HIRED: Matt Ruefer as an IT service desk analyst.
HIRED: Jonathan Farrey as a retirement plan services administrator.
PROMOTED: Riley Sweeney to IT asset administrator.
PROMOTED: Teresa Kelley to financial crimes quality assurance analyst I.
PROMOTED: Amy Bakey to the reconcilement and control team lead.
PROMOTED: Laura Gallagher to a TRECS administrator.
PROMOTED: Kelsey Kenkel to an accounts payable supervisor.
PROMOTED: Kadi Fitzpatrick to a deposit quality analyst.
PROMOTED: Samantha Thomas to reconcilement and control specialist senior.
PROMOTED: Austin Smith to IAM system administrator.
PROMOTED: Janie Berendes to loan QC analyst I.
PROMOTED: Katrina Pflieger to loan QC analyst I.
Sedona Staffing Services
HIRED: Shannon Mutert as marketing specialist. She is a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned her degree in business administration and a marketing emphasis.
Medone
HIRED: Scott Dail as sales director.
HIRED: Gary Rose-Tolstedt as member advocate.
HIRED: Gabrielle Liptak as member advocate.
HIRED: Myra Elliott as a data entry specialist.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Connor Golden, PA-C, for the neurology department. He will treat health concerns involving the brain, spinal cord, nerves and diseases of the muscles.