Presentation Lantern Center
HIRED: Sue Ellis as its education director. She will help pair adult immigrants studying English and citizenship with volunteer tutors, and help the pairs with English-language and citizenship learning materials. She has experience teaching English as a second language to students of all ages, from kindergarteners to adults.
McGraw-Hill
PROMOTED: Angela Petit Lichter to associate portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Nancy Trowbridge was promoted to business development representative.
PROMOTED: Trevor Kluesner was hired as a business development representative.
TRANSFERRED: Cortney Kieffer to lead custom project manager.
Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School
APPOINTED: Daniel Thole as principal. He formerly was principal at Christ the King Catholic School in Des Moines.
MedOne
HIRED: Courtney Engevold as a senior member advocate.
HIRED: Justin Yee as a clinical account manager.
HIRED: Brandon Shaffer as a data entry specialist.
PROMOTED: Myra Elliott to patient care coordinator.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
PROMOTED: Allison McQuistion to staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Abby Redlinger to staff accountant.
HTLF
PROMOTED: Alex Townsend to portfolio manager.
HIRED: Zach Little as project manager.
HIRED: Katrina Pflieger as loan reporting specialist.
PROMOTED: Brent Wilker to treasury investment manager.
PROMOTED: James Wacker to financial planning and analysis senior financial analyst.
Epworth Elementary School
APPOINTED: Greg Deutmeyer as principal. He has been an instructional coach for the past seven years. He will succeed Dan Butler, who is moving into the district superintendent role.
EIGM-North
HIRED: Laura Drummy as a summer reporter intern. She is a student of journalism and mass communications, minoring in agricultural education, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Toys for Tots honor
ACHIEVEMENT: The Dubuque Toys for Tots coordinator, Bryce Parks, was named National Coordinator of the Year among 832 national campaigns. And, Toys for Tots in Dubuque has been named the No. 1 campaign in the U.S. for the 2021 season by the National Marine Forces Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.
Home + Floor Show
HIRED: Itana Pomerening as the kitchen and bath department’s interior design project manager.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Bailey Callahan, MA, T-LMHC as a mental health counselor.
Express Employment Professionals
HIRED: Tyler Schaul as a recruiting specialist.
HIRED: Thackery Carter as executive recruiter for the specialized recruiting group.
Tri-State Occupational Health
HIRED: Dr. Jeffrey Westphaling as an occupational physician. He has more than 20 years of experience providing injury care/prevention, DOT physicals, Independent Medical Evaluation and Medical Review Officer evaluations.
ACHIEVEMENT: Tina Wagner has qualified as a certified medical review officer by the Medical Review Officer Certification Council, which will enable her to assist in drug and alcohol testing programs in the public and private sectors of the workplace.
Origin Design
PROMOTED: Chris Becklin to professional engineer III.
PROMOTED: Steve Driscoll to field services technician IV.
PROMOTED: Gertrude Heimerdinger to design technician II.
PROMOTED: Cody Kelchen to engineering designer II.
PROMOTED: Mat Townsley to designer II.
PROMOTED: Courtney Wand to professional engineer II.
ACHIEVEMENT: Amanda Kennedy, project support team leader, has earned the Waugh Award, which recognizes an employee-owner that supports and furthers its mission, vision and values.
HIRED: Katie Rash as a civil engineering designer. She will prepare detailed drawings, exhibits, reports and specifications, assist with regulatory agency permit applications, and conduct studies for municipal engineering projects.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Andrew Busch and Chris Becklin graduated from the American Council of Engineering Companies Wisconsin Leadership Institute. The program gives participants training on the business side of the profession.
Alta Vista Campus
APPOINTED: Eddie Santiago was named lead administrator. He previously was assistant principal/registrar at Hempstead High School.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Carter Noel as sales executive.
HIRED: Samuel McKee as sales executive.
HIRED: Tara Aulwes as claims representative.
HIRED: Dacotah Lowrance as client service representative.
HIRED: Blake Duncan as client service representative.
HIRED: Benjamin Sloan as client service representative.
HIRED: Chantal Moore as client service representative.
HIRED: Christian Castro as claims representative.
HIRED: Cassidy Loffa as client service representative.
HIRED: Adrianna Geisler as client service representative.
HIRED: Marisa Russell as client service representative.
HIRED: Holly McFadden as client service representative.
HIRED: Hailey Tabag as client service representative.
HIRED: Judy Dean as service representative.
HIRED: Matthew Peiffer as service representative.
HIRED: Luke Strub as a benefit analyst.
HIRED: Hanna Oberbroeckling as a marketing coordinator.
HIRED: Cael Wyatt as an account administrator.
Camp Courageous Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Amy Rouse, of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as chair; Mary Van Houten, catering sales manager of the Kirkwood Hotel in Cedar Rapids, as chair elect; Mary Johnson, retiree from Rockwell Collins in Marion, Iowa, as secretary; Randy Faulkner, president of Faulkner Dry Ice in Cedar Rapids, as treasurer.
Those re-elected to a three-year term included: Jim Foels, of Brooklyn, Iowa; Sheri Grawe, of Marion, Iowa; Greg Greco of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Merlin Hulse of Tipton, Iowa; Trish Recker of Cedar Rapids; Amanda Schlemme of Cascade, Iowa; Phil Short of Winthrop, Iowa; Chris Wiese of Cedar Rapids.
