Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Lauren Siitari as a senior tax associate.
HIRED: Sarah Millman as a staff accountant II.
Origin Design
HIRED: Karen Weber as a receptionist and administrative assistant.
HIRED: Zach Thielen as an architectural associate.
HIRED: Janet Urbain as a senior project support specialist.
HIRED: Ken Massey as a field services technician.
HIRED: Macy Mislivecek as a civil engineering designer for the land development team.
Women's Leadership Network of Dubuque Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Justine Bemis, of MidwestOne Bank, president; Stephanie Meyers, of Giese Roofing Co., president-elect; Julie Kronlage, of Travel Dubuque, past-president; Kate Ahlers, of ReMax Advantage Realty, secretary; Jill Gogel, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, treasurer; Lauren Minert, of Kunkel & Associates Inc., and Jessica Schneider, Wartburg Theological Seminary, communications officers; Margaret O’Reilly, of Eagle Point Software, membership officer; Amy Green, of Northeast Iowa Community College, as programming officer; Miranda Ernst, of HealthCheck360, as special events officer; Kaley Rigdon, of Clarke University, as a member-at-large; Robyn McDermott, of Pigott, as connections officer.
Tri-Tech
HIRED: Matt Scofield as a standard support technician.
Telegraph Herald
PROMOTED: Natalie Reittinger to marketing manager. She will oversee the marketing of TH Media content, products, services and events, through all platforms.
PROMOTED: Dru Sedgwick to advertising sales coordinator.
All Seasons Heating & Cooling
ACHIEVEMENT: Alex Bisegger placed first in HVAC in the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa’s apprentices state competition. He will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the National Craft Championships Competition.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Carson Bonino as an associate client consultant.
HIRED: Elizabeth Miller as an enrollment processor.
HIRED: Gabe Vonder Broek as client service representative.
HIRED: Jenna Busch as WCRN case manager.
HIRED: Jennifer Young as a sales executive.
HIRED: Jordan Riney as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Kate Smith as client service representative.
HIRED: Matthew Reuter as a first officer.
HIRED: Megan Kenkel as WCRN case manager.
HIRED: Rebekah Hill as client service representative.
HIRED: Zackary Foss as an accounting specialist.
Gaia Waxing
ACHIEVEMENT: Chrystina Morteo has graduated from the Goldman Sachs Small Businesses program. She was one of 21 business owners in Iowa to be selected for the program.
Northeast Iowa Community College
ACHIEVEMENT: Sandy Neyen, paramedic clinical coordinator, was honored as instructor of the year at the 31st Annual IEMSA Conference and Trade Show in Des Moines. She has served as the college’s paramedic clinical coordinator and instructor since 2013. In 1996, she began teaching noncredit continuing education EMS classes for NICC. She also serves as the administrative officer with Bi-County Ambulance in Dyersville. She has more than 30 years of experience as a paramedic provider.
Holy Family Catholic Schools
ACHIEVEMENT: Ron Meyers, of Wahlert Catholic High School, will retire at the end of the school year.
ACHIEVEMENT: Barb Roling, of St. Columbkille Elementary School, will retire at the end of the school year.
ACHIEVEMENT: Carolyn Wiezorek, of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, will retire at the end of the school year.
Collins Community Credit Union
HIRED: Eric Hilbun as a financial adviser at the Asbury Road branch. He will be serving the credit union’s membership through Collins Wealth Management Group.