Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Mark Bowers as a mail center associate.
HIRED: Maegen Lembeck as sales executive.
HIRED: Braydon Fisher as sales executive.
HIRED: Amanda Adams as a client service representative.
HIRED: Molly Pacholl as an associate client consultant.
Outstanding Administrator Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Jeff Johll, principal at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, is the recipient of the 2022 Middle School Outstanding Administrator Award. Johll has been principal of Roosevelt Middle School since 2016. The Iowa Bandmasters Association annually selects three administrators nominated by member band directors to receive an Outstanding Administrator Award. These administrators exhibit leadership traits that support the growth and success of the band programs, students, directors and school communities.
Mi-T-M Corporation
PROMOTED: Cody Newcomer to designer/drafter.
HIRED: Michael Kutsch for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Gary Pratt for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Holly Scholbrock for the purchasing division.
AIM Credit Union board of directors
The following were named to the board of directors: Elizabeth Miller, of Kendal-Hunt Publishing, Jeremy Wulfekhule, of Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans.
It also announced the following re-elected members to its board: Mark Arthofer, owner of Skyline Construction, Vince Copeland, retired from Champion Spark Plug/Federal Mogul, Becky Jenkins, of University of Dubuque.
The following appointments were made: Jack Schumacher, chairman, Jeff Eddy, vice chairman, Mike Moroney, president and CEO, Becky Jenkins, secretary, Elizabeth Miller, audit committee chair, Shelley Fitzgerald, audit committee secretary, Jeremy Wulfekhule, audit committee, Mark Arthofer, credit committee chair, Joe Kubesheski, credit committee secretary, Sandy Even and Vince Copeland, credit committee.
Dubuque Community School District
HIRED: Valerie Loewenberg will be principal of Dubuque Online School. The school will serve students in sixth through 12th grades starting next school year. Loewenberg was an educational support leader for the district, a position she has held since 2015. In that role, she oversees the district’s current middle school virtual learning program, serves as lead middle school instructional coach and leads the district’s mentoring and induction program for new teachers.
McGraw-Hill Higher Education
PROMOTED: Chris Nevins to account manager.
PROMOTED: Jackie Bries to account manager.
PROMOTED: Jolyn Thomas to an enterprise account specialist.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Kelsey Gingrich to human resources director.She will be responsible for the direction of the corporate human resources department, and serve as a member of the executive leadership team. She has been with Woodward Communications since 2015.
HTLF
HIRED: Willie Tigges as a graphic designer and production professional.
HIRED: Neil Stockel as an accounts payable clerk.
PROMOTED: Ryan Reiter to portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Deven Morgensen to fraud analyst lead.
PROMOTED: Megan Eckelberg as loan QC analyst.
PROMOTED: Adam Killion to financial planning and analysis corporate expense finance manager.
PROMOTED: Jessica Meier to loan imaging QC analyst.
PROMOTED: Nicole McCarthy to deposit operations production supervisor.
PROMOTED: Jordan Stecklein to deposit operations production supervisor.
HIRED: Eric Rice as a marketing intern.
HIRED: Ashlynn Keck as a marketing intern.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Amy Scheller as fire chief. With 30 years of firefighting experience, Scheller has been serving as the deputy fire chief for Naperville, Ill. While working for that department, she has held the roles of division chief of operations, bureau chief of support services, bureau chief for emergency medical services, lieutenant, acting fire lieutenant, firefighter and paramedic.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jennifer Larson, director of finance and budget, has been awarded the 2022 Hero Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. This award recognizes government finance officers who have demonstrated extraordinary actions beyond their normal duties during a time of health, financial, natural or human-made crisis.
Bell Tower Theater
HIRED: Tracey Richardson as technical director. He will oversee the technical aspects of all Bell Tower Theater productions and maintain the technical assets of the theater.
Divine Word College
PROMOTED: Dr. Yasmin Rioux to interdisciplinary studies department chair.
PROMOTED: Dr. Jason Reed to theology and philosophy department chair.
HIRED: Erna Yang as staff accountant II.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
PROMOTED: Kyle Cleary to audit associate.
PROMOTED: Elizabeth Harper to accounting supervisor.
PROMOTED: Dillon Nelson to staff accountant II.
Premier Bank Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Andrew Mozena, president and CEO of Premier Bank; Mat Langenberg, executive vice president and senior loan officer of Premier Bank; Jeffrey P. Mozena, retired, board chairman of Premier Bank; Marty J. McNamer, president and CEO of McNamer Construction Systems Inc.; Jeff Streinz, president of AAA Car Care Center; Krista Taylor-Thier, owner and president of Taylor Construction.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation
HIRED: Tom Clay as director of special projects.
HIRED: Kelly Myers as development director.
Navipoint Advisory Group
HIRED: John Quinn as paraplanner for the Dubuque practice of Michael G. Fleege, CFP, CRPC, BFA, APMA, and Cheryl A. Biermann, MBA, CFP, APMA, CDFA. NaviPoint is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Tom Eckermann as a multimedia specialist. A Loras College graduate, Eckermann worked in New York City, New Orleans, Florida, Texas and California before returning to Iowa in 2011. He returned to Dubuque in 2017 and has experience in video production, graphic design, animation and graphic production.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Chris Hoffman as senior solar energy consultant. He will cover the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, North Liberty corridor and surrounding communities.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Alexia Thompson, MA, LMHC, CADC, as a licensed mental health counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience.
TH Media
PROMOTED: Luke Rodham to advertising manager. In addition to managing the day-to-day operation of retail, national and pre-print advertising, he also will oversee classified advertising. Rodham worked for TH parent company Woodward Communications from 1991 to 1993, then rejoined the company in 2012 as the advertising supervisor for the TH. He was promoted to retail advertising manager in 2017.
PROMOTED: Tricia Nelson to classified advertising supervisor. She will oversee classified advertising. She also will continue to work directly with local Realtors. Nelson joined the company in 2002 and has worked as a classified adviser, real estate account executive and retail account executive.
PROMOTED: Annette Johnson to audience development manager. In addition to managing the customer service representatives, she will be responsible for print and digital subscription growth. She also will work with distribution operations coordinating the delivery of TH Media products. Johnson joined the company in 2017 as part of the Circulation Department.
Dubuque Museum of Art
APPOINTED: Emma Stapleton as director of advancement. She has previously held positions in development and leadership in the nonprofit sector.
EIMG-North, Dyersville
HIRED: David LaBelle as reporter/photographer.
HIRED: Erin LaBelle as reporter/photographer.
Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: The appointments for 2022: Mark Giese, chairman; Al Buelow, vice chairman and credit committee chair; Ray Pregler, president; Craig Larson, secretary; Tom Kiernan, audit committee chair.
Joining the board: Todd Keleher and James Badger to the credit committee and Craig Larson, Tim Peppmeier and Marvin Budde to the audit committee.
