Premier Bank
The Dubuque financial institution has announced three promotions.
Staci Duerr was promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer.
Karen Cavanagh and Lindsey Rettenmeier were promoted to assistant vice presidents and retail banking officers.
New leader for Manchester chamber of commerce
Dave Wakefield has been named the executive director of the Manchester (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce.
He succeeds Ali Manson.
Wakefield is a Salt Lake City native who graduated from University of Utah with a degree in mass communication and business, according to the online announcement. He has 15 years of experience in event management and guest services, working at University of Utah and Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
He and his wife moved to Manchester in the summer of 2020, and Wakefield has been working as the chamber of commerce’s administrative assistant since April.
“As the new executive director, I plan on getting out into the community and meeting the chamber members to learn more about their businesses and how the chamber can help them,” Wakefield said in the online announcement. “I am very excited about this opportunity and looking forward to meeting more people and helping our community hold successful, memorable events in the future.”
Ramler promoted at Great River Learning
Amanda Ramler, of Great River Learning in Dubuque, has been promoted to regional director of acquisitions. She previously acted as senior acquisitions manager and instructional consultant.
MidwestOne Bank announces promotions
MidwestOne Bank has announced the following:
Megan Werner was promoted to vice president retail manager in Dyersville, Iowa.
Lindsey Morris was promoted to second vice president retail manager in the Dubuque Key West, Iowa, office.
Mi-T-M Corp. promotes Recker
Mi-T-M Corp. has announced that Ryan Recker has been promoted to government/export division manager. He has been with Mi-T-M since 2006, and previously acted as assistant distribution manager.
In his new position, Recker will entities and suppliers of the government and accounts outside of the United States.
Changes at Home and FloorShow
The Dubuque business has announced the following:
Dick Gregory has been elected as chairman of the board and CEO.
Michelle Murdock has joined as a partner and COO. She has 17 years of management experience. She will oversee and manage the general operations of Home and Floor Show.
Dawn Bandy has joined as corporate controller. She has 30 years experience in finance and accounting in the health care industry.
Natalie Boll has been promoted to Manager of Furniture Operations.
New general manager for Casino Queen
Sean Bateman has joined Casino Queen Marquette as general manager. He will oversee day-to-day and casino operations, and provide leadership and guidance to department directors and team members.