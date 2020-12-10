Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Annette Doerr as a news clerk.
HIRED: Ben White as district sales manager.
PROMOTED: Michelle London to a news clerk and features reporter.
Medone
HIRED: Laurie Smith as an account manager.
HIRED: Emily Funke as an accounting specialist.
Southwest Health
HIRED: Maggie Steinbeisser as general surgeon. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Ariz., and completed a general surgery internship at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She completed her general surgery residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital.
Mediacom
ACHIEVEMENT: Gheorghe Ganea earned the People’s Choice Award. Ganea was voted best in his department and has been employed by Mediacom for 19 years.
ACHIEVEMENT: Samuel Leick was named the Installer Technician of the Year. He has been employed by Mediacom for one year.
Medical Associates
ACHIEVEMENT: Jessica A. Tartaglione, PsyD, has completed the Certified Dementia Care Specialist certification. She joined Medical Associates Clinic in 2019 in the psychiatry and psychology department.
Northeast Iowa Community College
ACHIEVEMENTS: The college has announced members of its Hall of Fame and Legacy Society: Natalie Nemmers, The Marvin and Maria Ney Family and Larry Kruse (posthumously), Outstanding Retiree Award.
Dubuque Bank and Trust
HIRED: Jarod Schweighardt as an agri-business banker. Schweighardt has held positions in the agricultural field since 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business and Management from Montana State University. He received his Business and Commercial Lending certificate from American Bankers Association in 2019.
HIRED: Josh McQuillen as commercial banker.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Emily Doland as a senior staff accountant.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Jenna Manders, director of strategic relations, received the Emerging Leader in Community Philanthropy Award from Kittleman & Associates, LLC, a Chicago-based firm specializing in recruitment for nonprofits.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Abby Stickley as a business application assistant. Stickley has seven years of experience.
US Cellular
ACHIEVEMENT: Account sales executive Nick Gibbs achieved Pinnacle Club. The award recognizes the top 3% of sales people within the organization. Gibbs has been with the company for 22 years.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Joseph Beitzel as a client services representative.
HIRED: Sarah Sheldon as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Joe LuGrain as an IT support analyst I.
HIRED: Jessica Cook as a service representative.
HIRED: Kaitlyn New as a wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Dawn Jackson as a mail room associate.
HIRED: Michelle Morton as a benefits services assistant.
Five Flags Center
ACHIEVEMENT: H.R. Cook, general manager, has been awarded certification as a Certified Venue Executive. This designation is the highest level of professional competency awarded by the International Association of Venue Managers. Cook has been a member of the IAVM for 31 years, and is one of nine general managers worldwide to receive CVE status.
Tri-State Occupational Health
HIRED: Stephanie Cluskey, DPT, as a physical therapist. Cluskey received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Clarke University in Dubuque. Previously, she worked as a physical therapist at Unified Therapy Health Services/Unified Therapy Services in Dubuque.
Remax Advantage Realty
HIRED: Kellie Hancock for the business. She is a licensed real estate agent and serves on the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors board.
Dubuque Noon Optimist Club Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: The 2020-2021 members are: Beth McGorry, president; Ken Shannon, vice president; Shirley Shannon, secretary, Barb Perleth, treasurer; board members: Molly Casey; Lois Conzett; Tim Dolson; Abbey Degenhardt; Beth Ernzen; Sheila Harjehausen; and Ron Bock.
Propulse
HIRED: Paul Klassy as sales and marketing manager.
HIRED: Brian Meyer as assembly production supervisor.
HIRED: Mary Jo Kenneally as human resources manager.
HIRED: Darla Price as receptionist/accounting assistant.
Dubuque County Right to Life Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Elected to the board: Laura Dolehide, Jessica Pennington, Cassie Schetgen and Martha Schmid. Re-elected to the Executive Committee: Cassie Schetgen, chairwoman; Arthur Gilloon, vice chairman; Sara McDonald, secretary; John Freund, treasurer. Other board members include: Leon Jensen, Becky McGrane, Katie McGuire and Colleen Myers.
Exit Realty
HIRED: At Dubuque business: Austin Healey, Sharon Covey, Jim Dix, Travis Kirby, Dennis Buchheit, Dawn Ellis, J J Butcher, Eric Mueller, Sara Oglesby, Jerry Elbert, Hunter Lisk and Cody Burger.
Iowa Association for Justice Board of Governors
ACHIEVEMENT: Sam Wooden was elected to the Iowa Association for Justice Board of Governors during its annual convention in Des Moines. Wooden was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 1A.
Published in Inc. Magazine
ACHIEVEMENT: Journalist Jeff Schmitt, of Dubuque, had his article, “Disruptive MBA Startups You’ve Never Heard Of,” published in the November issue of Inc. Magazine. He is a senior writer for Poets & Quants, where he covers the business school beat.