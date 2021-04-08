Fidelity promotes 3
Fidelity Bank & Trust has announced three promotions.
Alan Besler was promoted to central regional president.
Todd Steffen was promoted to market president of the Dyersville and Luxemburg, Iowa, branches.
Brian Daly was promoted to market president of the Epworth, Iowa, branch.
New role for Dupaco’s Bowers
Dupaco Community Credit Union annouced that Lisa Bowers was appointed chief people officer at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
F&M Bank announces promotions
F&M Bank announced that: Benjamin C. Engelken has been promoted to vice president, compliance and BSA officer; Kris Wetrich has been promoted to vice president; and Michaela Ronnebaum has been promoted to assistant vice president, operations officer.
Memorial Hospital adds director
Shawn M. Phillips has been hired as Memorial Hospital of Lafayette (Wis.) County’s first EMS director.
Phillips will lead the newly formed County-based Emergency Medical Service Division.
MedOne adds vice presidents
Dubuque-based MedOne announced the addition of two vice presidents. Matthew Lee joins the company as vice president of sales and marketing and Marc Albers as vice president of information technology.