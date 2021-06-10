Runde Auto Group
APPOINTED: Aaron Young as general manager of Runde Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Manchester, Iowa.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Tiffany Brandt as branch manager at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
APPOINTED: Olivia Burger as AVP, business lending at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Ann Chapman as post closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Dan Dimitroff as member service representative II at the Sycamore Street location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jennifer Ehlinger as consumer lending consultant at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Paula Ervolino as appointed senior member service representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Taylor Holder as member service representative at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
APPOINTED: Kelly Houtakker as deposit operations business services support representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Andrew Houy as AVP, branch manager at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Miles Launspach as relationship development representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Nick Neyens as member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
APPOINTED: Claire Paulson as lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Leigh Ann Reisner as project management specialist at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Britini Slaght as deposit operations business services support representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Kim Spice as closing/post closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Lynn Tomkins as senior lending mortgage processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Zoe Vaassen as member service representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Samantha Zillig as member service representative II at the Sycamore Street location in Dubuque.
Diamond Jo Casino
HIRED: Megan Brunssen as regulatory compliance manager.
HIRED: Georgette Mills as team member relations manager.
Exit Realty
HIRED: Real estate professional Nancy Droessler.
HIRED: Real estate professional Frances Connolly.
HIRED: Real estate professional Christina Rader.
FEH Design
ACHIEVEMENTS: Christina Monk was appointed as a board member of the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library Board of Trustees, and serves on a library subcommittee related to building maintenance and projects.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Bobbi Duneman serves as a member of the House District 57 Central Committee.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kevin Eipperle serves as a board member and chair of governance and nominations committee for the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
PROMOTED: Karen Greiner, IIDA, to associate principal. Greiner is a registered interior designer. She joined the office in 2016.
Heritage Works
HIRED: Andrew Dodson as director of operations. Dodson’s experience includes leading efforts to activate historic neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio, most recently for the German Village Society, a nonprofit organization.
Clarke University
ACHIEVEMENT: Jerry Hanson, director of sports information, was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Hanson began his career in 1980 at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, and has been with Clarke since 1997.
Specialized Recruiting Group
HIRED: Cassie Gibson for the group, which is an Express Employment Professionals company. She specializes in accounting, human resources, finance, sales, IT and engineering.
Collins Community Credit Union
HIRED: Sara Lindecker as real estate loan officer at the Dubuque home loan center.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Jaylyn Jewell-Lewis as client service representative.
HIRED: Mary Rausch as utilization management nurse.
HIRED: Raleigh Hardwick as service representative.
HIRED: Cory White as service representative.
HIRED: Kelly Harris as account administrator.
HIRED: Rachael Busjahn as account administrator.
HIRED: Blake Butson as client service representative.
HIRED: Dylan Cross as client service representative.
HIRED: Michael Thomsen as captive coordinator.
HIRED: Danielle Fitzgibbons as mail room associate.
HIRED: Emily Langfield as client service representative.
HIRED: Kellie Huberty as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Demond George as claims representative.
HIRED: Greg Heller as account administrator.
HIRED: Anna Sulentic as account administrator.
HIRED: Josh Kuhl as sales recruiter.
HIRED: Ben Dzaboff as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Marissa Henricksen as account coordinator.
HIRED: Taylor Banowetz as communications specialist.
Heartland Financial
HIRED: Land Howard Johnston as web/front-end developer.
HIRED: Jennifer Fulmer as treasury management implementation and support specialist.
HIRED: Christina James as customer care representative.
HIRED: Aaliyah Rendon as customer care representative.
HIRED: Mackenzie Dallas as customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Brenda Neuendorf to quality assurance and training manager.
PROMOTED: Stephanie Simmons to small business banking assistant.
PROMOTED: Steven Castelletto to cybersecurity defense supervisor.
PROMOTED: A.J. Cogan to FB&A senior financial analyst, commercial.
PROMOTED: Samantha Cook to internal audit senior staff auditor.
PROMOTED: Patrick Keleher to small business banking assistant.
PROMOTED: Anna Sutton to customer care quality assurance analyst.
PROMOTED: Tiffany Axtell to consumer loan doc specialist.
PROMOTED: Dawn Moser to network security engineer.
HIRED: Morgan Kaiser as loan document imaging specialist II.
HIRED: Austin Smith as administrative assistant I.
HIRED: Eric Watson as intern.
HIRED: Brandie Klemme as customer care representative I.
HIRED: Logan Northouse as customer care representative I.
HIRED: Kyle Schnee as customer care representative I.
PROMOTED: Steve Woodward to director, talent management.
PROMOTED: Amber Larson to financial reporting accountant.
PROMOTED: Jessica Nelson to reconciliation and control manager.
Lowe's
ACHIEVEMENT: Manager Mike Bryson was honored with a Employer Support of National Guard and Reserve Patriot award for his support of National Guard and reserve employees. Bryson was nominated by SSG Anthony McAndrew, an Iowa National Guard member and Lowe’s employee.
City of Platteville
ACHIEVEMENT: Public Works Director Howard Crofoot received the William J. Rheinfrank Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association. He got the reward from the state association for his positive impact on local public works services. Crofoot has been employed by the city for nearly 25 years, where he oversees matters related to water, sanitary sewers, streets, signs, traffic signals, lights, sidewalks and trails, building maintenance, solid waste and recycling, and public transportation.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
APPOINTED: Marybeth Foster as regional director, serving Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in northeast Iowa. Foster is the strategies and systems manager for Iowa 4-H.
Eagle Point Solar
PROMOTED: Ashley Wojtalewicz to design project manager in the design and engineering division.
PROMOTED: Nick Hanten to solar design specialist in the design and engineering division.
HIRED: Brad Mitchell as energy analyst.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Ryan Collins as a systems administrator.
PROMOTED: June Cosley to tax coordinator.
PROMOTED: Taylor Bushke to administrative accountant.
PROMOTED: Richelle Gentile to engagement and retention manager.
Vogt Group
HIRED: Sidney M. Kohl to the business.
Circle of Success
ACHIEVEMENTS: Bret Johnson and Tom Stricker, financial advisers with Bridgewater Advisors, a financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, have qualified for have qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
Dubuque Specialty Care
APPOINTED: Dallas Urbain, LNHA, LPN, as administrator.
APPOINTED: Jennifer Wilson, RN, as director of nursing.
Junior Achievement of the Heartland Business Hall of Fame
ACHIEVEMENT: Larry J. Friedman, past president of Friedman Insurance.
ACHIEVEMENT: Tim Hodge, CEO of Hodge.
ACHIEVEMENT: Michael C. Portzen, president of Portzen Construction Inc.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Dr. Shannon Huff for the OB/GYN department. Huff is a board-certified OB/GYN provider who previously served as an OB/GYN physician at Atrium Health Stanly Women’s Services in Albemarle, N.C.
HIRED: Karyn Kuennen, DNP, for the hospitalist department. Kuennen is a board-certified advanced practice nurse practitioner. She previously worked at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a registered nurse.
Lovell Real Estate Group
HIRED: Denise Ihrig as a real estate agent. She previously was employed as the City of Dubuque Water Department manager. Ihrig is a licensed real estate agent in Iowa.
Fury Financial
ACHIEVEMENT: Tony Fury has received his Certified Financial Planner certification.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
HIRED: Michael Weiler as director of golf. Weiler is a PGA golf professional and has more than 30 years of experience.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque
HIRED: Emily Nelson Rollins as philanthropic engagement specialist. Rollins previously worked as director of the career center at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.