Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Mark London as assistant distribution center manager. He has more than 40 years of experience in marketing and retail.
Hartig Drug
APPOINTMENT: Managing pharmacist, Scott Roth, RPh, will continue from a new location in Hartig’s Platteville, Wis., location.
HIRED: Taylor Frey, PharmD, has joined Hartig Drug’s Savanna, Ill., team as pharmacist-in-charge. She is a 2021 University of Iowa College of Pharmacy graduate.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Megan Lovelady as an administrative assistant.
HIRED: Ashley Jubeck as administrative assistant II.
PROMOTED: Ellie Wegmann to accounting manager.
PROMOTED: Alyssa Stotler to senior accountant.
Premier Bank
PROMOTED: Taylor Kelly to commercial loan officer. He has been with Premier Bank since 2013, where he has most recently acted as a business banking specialist, and helped develop the bank’s payment protection program.
40 years as insurance counselor
ACHIEVEMENT: The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors awarded John Goodman, of Goodman Insurance Services, a certificate of achievement in recognition of his 40 years as a certified insurance counselor.
March of Dimes board of directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Amy Wright, MercyOne Medical Center-Dubuque; Stacey Hines, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Jordan Fullan, Hodge; Jill Gogel, Dupaco Community Credit Union; Crystal Hoefer, RSM US LLP, Erin Sell, Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans; Miranda Ernst, Healthcheck 360; Jennifer Scott, UnityPoint-Finley Hospital; Gretchen Fischer, Donor development specialist of March of Dimes.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Women of the Year
ACHIEVEMENTS: Karen Kluesner and Kathy Willenborg, both of New Vienna, Iowa, were honored during the chamber’s Women’s Night. It honors women who possess “qualities that have helped improve the quality of life for the residents and communities of the Dyersville area.”
Clarke University
HIRED: Grace Burds as transfer counselor.
HIRED: Alesha Duccini as assistant women’s soccer coach.
HIRED: Elliot Gaul as a first year admissions counselor.
HIRED: Annika Sunleaf as a first year admissions counselor.
HIRED: Christopher Ator as an assistant football coach.
HIRED: Dane VanDerpan as an assistant football coach.
HIRED: Jacob Person as a custodian.
HIRED: Brandon Lindholm as athletics compliance administrator.
HIRED: Brett Tudela as director of sports information.
HIRED: Faith Brehm as director of residence life.
HIRED: Henry Johnston as director of Esports.
HIRED: Kabao Vue as outreach coordinator.
HIRED: Eden Wales Freedman as vice president of academic affairs.
HIRED: Jee Hae Ahn as instructor of music/collaborative pianist.
HIRED: Abby Ball as an assistant professor of education.
HIRED: Taylor Henry as assistant professor of communication.
HIRED: Lee Johnson as an assistant professor of education.
HIRED: Pieper Lundell as an assistant professor of nursing.
HIRED: Emily Madrak as assistant professor of athletic training.
HIRED: Meredith Schmechel as an assistant professor of education.
HIRED: Bryan Hiller as an assistant football coach.
HIRED: Logan Hirsch as a custodian.
HIRED: Alyssa Baumhover as assistant women’s volleyball coach.
HIRED: McKenna Smith as assistant director of campus ministry.
HIRED: Sydney Tran as administrative assistant and special events coordinator.
HIRED: Katie VanDooren as assistant lab manager.
HIRED: Wendy Brehm as counter attendant/cook.
HIRED: Jordan Burkholder as assistant track and field coach.
HIRED: Elizabeth Laws as office manager of social work.
HIRED: David DiMattio as dean for the college of arts & sciences.
HIRED: Sara Nelson as a custodian.
HIRED: Jarrod Dura as an assistant men’s soccer coach.
HIRED: Alex Lee as an assistant men’s soccer coach.
HIRED: Jackie Fleming as an assistant professor of nursing.
HIRED: Kayte McQuillan as instructor of nursing.
HIRED: Miranda Kieler as instructor of social work.
HIRED: Brenda Schilling as instructor of philosophy.
HIRED: Louis Deeny as head women’s lacrosse coach.
HIRED: Rob Kisting to the security office.
HIRED: Darrian Hugger to the security office.
Stonehill Communities
HIRED: Jolene Koopmann as coordinator of the Caregiver Resource Center.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Ryan Knuckey as transportation services manager. He will replace interim director Russ Stecklein.
HTLF
HIRED: Nicki Day was hired as loan boarding specialist.
HIRED: John Brimeyer was hired as service desk manager.
PROMOTED: Daniel Bacskai was promoted to digital strategist.
PROMOTED: Kari Cota was promoted to loan audit, controls, and transactions team lead.
PROMOTED: Dylan Thompson was promoted to customer care supervisor.
HIRED: Cody Leach as information security coordinator.
PROMOTED: Kendra Barton to loan QC analyst I.
PROMOTED: Jennifer Smith to compensation administrator.
PROMOTED: Cole Freese to loan QC analyst II.
RSM US
PROMOTED: Natalie Fischer to audit services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Amanda Sacco to audit services senior manager.
PROMOTED: Alex Ross to tax services manager.
PROMOTED: Ryan Block to consulting services director.
PROMOTED: Heather Elliott to consulting services director.
PROMOTED: Kerry Erickson to consulting services director.
PROMOTED: Mandy Hunt to consulting services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Mitchell Skul to consulting services manager.
PROMOTED: Eric Weinberg to consulting services senior associate.
IMON Communications
HIRED: Rick Thompson as director of the Dubuque market. In his role, he will direct sales and support ImOn’s expansion plans for the area by building relationships in the area.
Exit Realty Dubuque
HIRED: Bridget Stipanovich as a real estate sales professional.
HIRED: Jeff Keller as a real estate sales professional.
Honorary Director Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Bob Hoefer, former president and CEO of Dupaco Community Credit Union, received an Honorary Director award at the 2021 Iowa Credit Union Convention.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Abraham Turner as an account administrator.
HIRED: Levi Bettcher as a client service representative.
HIRED: Micayla Hillebrand as a client service representative.
HIRED: Logan Sears as a sales executive.
HIRED: Molly Dennie as a training associate.
HIRED: Shannon Krapfl as a claims representative.
HIRED: Matt Nedder as a claims coordinator.
HIRED: Roni Miller as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Ray Cataldo as an associate sales executive/account executive.
HIRED: Jessica Ehlers as a utilization management nurse.
HIRED: Alysa Bauer as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Gabriela Kuhl as a client service representative — bench.
HIRED: Hannah Billmeyer as a service representative.
HIRED: Chris Miron as a casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Tony Cutsforth as a sales executive.
HIRED: Michael Pennington as a personal lines manager.
HIRED: Meghan Thompson as an account administrator (SID).
HIRED: Emily Martin as an executive assistant.
HIRED: Susan Bartz as a wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Jacob Digman as IT support analyst I
HIRED: Rachel Peeters as a claims representative.
HIRED: Keegan Robinson as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Paige McQueeney as account coordinator.
HIRED: Katelyn Nikolaev as a brokerage claims advocate.
HIRED: Tessa Wipperfurth as an account administrator.
HIRED: Melissa Daykin Cassill as a marketer.
HIRED: Tanner Jansen as a marketer.
HIRED: Cathy Munoz as a first officer.
HIRED: Joseph Hoeksema as vice president.
HIRED: Emily Molzof as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Patrick Ryan as a claims representative.
HIRED: Jenna Coates as a sales executive.
HIRED: Quinn Rear as an account administrator.
HIRED: Kirstin Semenchuk as a wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Kari Lenstra as a WC RN case manager.
HIRED: Jerika Gibson as a client relations manager.
Woodward Printing Services
HIRED: Ben Riley as web printing press trainee I.
McGraw Hill
PROMOTED: Michael Killian to enterprise account specialist.
PROMOTED: Kim Schroeder-Freund to marketing manager.
PROMOTED: Erin DeHeck to senior product developer.
PROMOTED: Janet Roling to executive administrative assistant.
PROMOTED: Victoria Ritenour to senior business development representative.
PROMOTED: Chris Nevins to senior business development representative.
PROMOTED: Kim Meyer to senior sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Christina Neuwoehner to senior sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Cassie Cannon to senior sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Stephanie Burkart to senior sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Chad Schockemoehl to senior district manager.
PROMOTED: Jay Oberbroeckling to senior district manager.
PROMOTED: Tom Goerdt to senior district manager.
Distinguished Young Pharmacist
ACHIEVEMENT: Rachel Otting, of MercyOne Elm Pharmacy, was given the 2021 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award from the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The award is bestowed to a pharmacist who has shown exemplary dedication and involvement within their first 10 years in professional practice. Otting is a Dubuque native, and acts as a preceptor for the University of Iowa Community Pharmacy Residency Program.
PEO Chapters and Dubuque Reciprocity Leadership
ACHIEVEMENTS: GE: President Sharon Westenfelder; Vice President Amy Hardwicke; recording secretary Madelynn Wilharm; treasurer Lanora Miller; corresponding secretaries Ann Berry and Alison Flogel; chaplains Barbara Heitzman and Sharon Hannon; guard Judy Doebler; delegate Iowa state convention Madelynn Wilharm; alternate delegate Sharon Westernfelder; reciprocity Sandra Cairns and Madelynn Wilharm.
HL: President Debbie Albert; Vice President Julie Woodyard; treasurer Jean Tucker; corresponding secretary Jeanne Updegraff; chaplain Addy Gard; guard Susan Taylor; delegate Iowa state convention Debbie Albert; alternate delegate Pat Emerson; reciprocity Debbie Albert and Sue Hattel.
IK: President Laura Niner; recording secretary Marilynn Field; treasurer Tami Ryan; corresponding secretary Denise Ryerson; chaplain Connie Cherba; guard Nancy Butler; delegate Iowa state convention Laura Niner; reciprocity Laura Niner
KI: President Shauna Schmitt; Vice President Kathy Kidd; recording secretary Julie Borgwardt; treasurer Sue Miller; corresponding secretary Angie Bingaman; chaplain Laurinda Brimeyer; guard Andrea Timmerman; delegate Iowa state convention Shauna Schmitt; alternate delegate Angie Bingaman; reciprocity Julie Borgwardt and Shauna Schmitt.
MP: President Yvonne Mallory; Vice Presidents Ginny Gordon and Susan Williams; recording secretaries Carol Clark and Barb Brown; treasurer Karen Horstmann; corresponding secretaries Linda Budde and Mary Santjer; chaplain Jacqueline Burnett; guard Robin Beadle; delegate Iowa state convention Yvonne Mallory; alternate delegate Linda Budde; reciprocity Mary Santjer and Deb Tully.
OI: President Carol Smith; Vice President Lorrie Etheredge; recording secretary Bonnie Sanders; treasurer Diane Schulz; corresponding secretary Sue Hellert; chaplains Ann Edleman and Anita Wild; guards Ruth Lyon and Leanna Latham; delegate Iowa state convention Carol Smith; International PEO convention delegate Lorrie Etheredge; reciprocity Lorrie Etheredge and Carol Smith.
The P.E.O Founder’s Day Chair was awarded to Mary Santjer.
Women to Watch Award
ACHIEVEMENT: The Iowa Restaurant Association has named Stephanie Mihalakis, general manager of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque, one of its 40 Women to Watch.
Pharmacy Student Awarded
ACHIEVEMENT: Fourth-year Drake University pharmacy student and Dubuque native Isabelle Tharp received the Jerry Karbeling Leadership Award from the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The award is given to one pharmacy student from each of Iowa’s colleges of pharmacy who demonstrate outstanding participation in professional organizations and the political process.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Katherine Gansen, FNP-BC, as a provider.
Two By Two Character Development
HIRED: Elizabeth D. Heins as executive director. Kristin Woodward-Vaassen will continue as director of business and curriculum development.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Board members are: Matt Theisen, president; Wendy Knight, vice president; Meggan Heacock, treasurer; Shane Burtzlaff, secretary; Ben Gander, past president; Becky Conlon, director; Poppy Conlon, director; Rick Fullmer, director; Liza Johnson, director; Tasha Lippold, director; Alicia Ludescher, director; Amy Printz, director; Luke Rodham, director; Kristin Woodward-Vaassen, director.