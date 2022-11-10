Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Cassandra Siegert as account executive for outside sales.
HIRED: Steve Delaney as a copy editor.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Emily Haverland as a skilled and long-term care provider.
HIRED: Patty Nieto-Caceres to the psychiatry and psychology department.
Dubuque Bank & Trust
HIRED: Drew Townsend as the commercial team lead for the Dubuque market.
Tri-Tech
HIRED: Kaitlin Feldmann as a standard support technician.
Northeast Iowa Community College
ACHIEVEMENT: Gena Gesing, manager of career and work-based learning for Business and Community Solutions, received the 2022 Iowa ACTE Counseling and Career Development Professional award.
Diamond Jo Casino
PROMOTED: Alfredo Lopez to manager of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Iowa Credit Union Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Matt Dodds, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, has been elected to serve as chair of the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Nora McCarville, president; Cindy Kohlmann, president-elect; Dan Morizzo, vice president; Douglas Spyrison, treasurer; Susan Henricks, secretary.
Iowa Hospital Association
ACHIEVEMENTS: The following were named as Hospital Heroes: Michelle Arensdorf, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Michele Dikkers, of Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics, and Karen Gronau, of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Woodward Printing Services
HIRED: Becky Halverson as bindery manager.
HIRED: Sean Pearson as bindery utility I.
Bodine Electric Co.
HIRED: Jeffrey Mobley in the assembly department.
HIRED: Alex Klein in the gear department.
HIRED: Alex Bushman in the gear department.
HIRED: Herman Baldwin in the gear department.
HIRED: Chase Anderson in the shaft department.
HIRED: Sam Firzlaff in the shaft department.
PROMOTED: Alexis Droullard to CNC set up and operate B in the shaft department.
PROMOTED: Daniel Ross to automation tech.
PROMOTED: Sean Cahill to CNC set up and operate A in the structural department.
PROMOTED: Jody Peavy to CNC set up and operate B in the gear department.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Dakota Carden as captain.
HIRED: Tyler Pike as a quality assurance representative.
HIRED: Jack Eldred as a sales executive.
HIRED: Dakota Hoecker as a marketer.
HIRED: Briana Minet as client service representative.
HIRED: Maddie McDonald as client service representative.
HIRED: Alex Trentz as client service representative.
HIRED: Destiny Kunkel as client service representative.
HIRED: Nick Tauke as client service representative.
HIRED: Ian Merrill as infra and security engineer II.
HIRED: Mary Hird as an executive assistant.
HIRED: Katherine Steffens as service representative.
HIRED: Hope Jansen as service representative.
HIRED: Taylor Robinson as an associate client consultant.
HIRED: Epifaneo Estrada as a sales executive.
HIRED: Marie Blum as a brokerage claims coordinator.
HIRED: Tom Frederick as a claims representative.
HIRED: Ava Frye as a claims administrator.
HIRED: Tayler Copeland as a claims coordinator.
HTLF
HIRED: Melisa Lopez as a treasury department wire transfer clerk.
HIRED: Aubrey Pollock as administrative assistant.
HIRED: Christopher Bechen as administrative assistant.
McGraw Hill
HIRED: Noah Moss as a release manager.
PROMOTED: Jaime Klar to senior CRM support analyst.
PROMOTED: Sheri Glew to business development manager.
PROMOTED: Mary Klein to executive manager.
PROMOTED: Lisa Nicks to executive manager.
PROMOTED: Abby Davis to senior content manager.
PROMOTED: Beth Cray to senior content licensing specialist.
PROMOTED: Sarah Flynn to senior content licensing specialist.
PROMOTED: Beth Blech to senior designer.
PROMOTED: Ann Ranniger to senior customer success consultant.
PROMOTED: Erin Neebel to senior business development representative.
PROMOTED: Carrie Braun to lead custom project manager, digital.
PROMOTED: Shawn Coenen to support engineer.
PROMOTED: Lisa Huinker to senior business development manager.
PROMOTED: Casey Slaght to senior business development managers.
PROMOTED: Hope Brandel to senior sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Matthew Garcia to executive portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Robin Reed to senior product development manager.
PROMOTED: Courtney Tucker to senior solutions manager.
PROMOTED: Heather Ervolino to senior product developer.
PROMOTED: Marisa Dobbeleare to technical product management.
PROMOTED: Amanda Yonda to associate manager.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Rebekah Bell as a medical aesthetician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.