Express Employment Professionals
PROMOTED: Lori Klein to managing director of specialized recruiting group.
HIRED: Cassie Gibson for the Specialized Recruiting Group.
FuelIowa Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Doug Coziahr, chairman of the board; Bev Jessen, vice chair; and Joe Zietlow, treasurer.
Eide Bailly
ACHIEVEMENT: Jenna Lovell completed her CPA exam.
IIW
PROMOTED: Lynn Neal to design technician IV.
PROMOTED: Patrick Sullivan to structural engineering designer III.
PROMOTED: Andrew Koetz to structural engineering designer III.
PROMOTED: Andy Goedken to professional engineer II.
PROMOTED: John Tranmer to professional land surveyor II.
PROMOTED: Craig Geiser to professional land surveyor III.
APPOINTED: Marc Ruden, PE, water resources team leader.
APPOINTED: Lauren Ray, PE, SE, field services team leader.
Lacoma Golf
PROMOTED: Alex Lange to manager of golf operations and marketing.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Lisa Weinberger as organizational development and engagement director.
PROMOTED: Nikki Breitbach- Schmitt to regional administrative services coordinator.
HIRED: John Dobrotka as computer operator.
HIRED: Cleda Johnson as customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Melissa Link to special assets data analyst.
PROMOTED: Deven Raymond to fraud investigator.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Ken Bowers senior insurance agent at the Ninth Street SE location in Dyersville, Iowa.
HIRED: Chansey Dix as contact center representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Tom Harbaugh relationship development supervisor at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Hailey Johnson as software developer I at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Kelsey Klitzman member service representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Tyler Loucks as lead support specialist at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Alex Pluemer member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Nick Ramos business service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Laurie Sullivan mortgage lending representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Mandy Zelle member service representative II at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Dupaco Community Credit Union Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Jeff Gonner, Ron Mussehl and Randy Skemp were re-elected to serve three-year terms on the credit union’s volunteer board of directors.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officer appointments were made: Chairman of the board: Andy Schroeder; vice chairman: Ron Meyers; secretary: Steve Chapman; treasurer: Renee Poppe; and president/CEO: Joe Hearn.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Appointment to committee chair positions: Salary savings plan oversight committee: Steve Chapman; personnel committee: Denise Dolan; investment/asset liability management committee: Jeff Gonner; business lending committee: Ron Mussehl; marketing committee: Renee Poppe; CUSO board of managers: Ron Meyers; audit committee: Randy Skemp; nomination and credit/delinquent loan committee: Bob Wethal.
Northwest Illinois Economic Development Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Tiffany Brandt, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, and Diane Gallagher, of Jo Daviess County Board, have joined as new members to the board.
Remax Advantage Realty
ACHIEVEMENT: Roxanne Gartner has been inducted into the RE/MAX Hall Of Fame.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Gina M. Selchert as client service representative.
HIRED: Katie Jo Steuer as case manager.
HIRED: Elijah D. Bentalha as financial services representative.
HIRED: Elizabeth C. Parsons as client service representative.
HIRED: Jessica A. Sutton as service representative.
Dubuque Trees Forever Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dubuque Trees Forever announced the election of new board members: President: Laura Roussell, vice president: Hobie Wood, treasurer: Cheryl Sheldon and secretary: Doug Cheever. Board members will include Steve Pregler, Tom Kramer and Luke Morarend.
Principal Financial Network
ACHIEVEMENT: Victoria Fink has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, in addition to qualifying for the company’s Top of the Table honor.
Main Street Elkader
APPOINTED: Samantha Baumgartner has been named economic development director for the City of Elkader (Iowa) and director of Main Street Elkader. Baumgartner currently serves as the at-risk coordinator and activities director for West Central Community School District in Maynard, Iowa.
Opening Doors Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Katie McClain, Dupaco Community Credit Union human resources manager; Betsy McCloskey, Plaid Swan founding partner; Krista Sigman, Cottingham & Butler, assistant vice president, benefits.
McGraw Hill Higher Education
HIRED: Maria Wright as a business development representative.
PROMOTED: Shelby McDermott to order fulfillment team lead.
PROMOTED: Jennifer Shekleton to lead, solutions manager.
F&M Bank
PROMOTED: Whitney Rave to assistant cashier.
PROMOTED: Drew Johnson to informational technology specialist.
PROMOTED: Carolyn Klein to personal banker.
100 Great Iowa Nurses
ACHIEVEMENTS: The 2021 honorees include: Gloria Heacock, of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque; and Melissa Wilson, of Jackson County Regional Health Center.
A.Y. McDona;ld Mfg.
HIRED: Andrea J. McDermott as foundry industry tech II.
HIRED: Randy L. Becker as cleaning associate.
HIRED: Lora J. Ernst as machining.
HIRED: Matthew J. Armbruster as cleaning associate.
HIRED: Alex P. Nowacki as blast cleaner.
HIRED: David H. Spickermann as maintenance supervisor.
HIRED: Robert D. Jensen as material handler.
HIRED: Kenneth D. Plowman Jr. as utility worker.
HIRED: Shane A. Sparrgrove as casting inspector.
HIRED: Forrest B. Garlow as gate saw operator.
HIRED: Bobby R. Hewing as furnace tender.
HIRED: Michael A. McNeil as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Garth D. Heinrich as utility worker.
HIRED: Adam L. Goodwin as driver fork truck.
HIRED: Anthony R. Higgins as utility worker.
HIRED: Jordan L. Burke as millwright.
HIRED: Carter J. Marlowe as driver fork truck.
HIRED: Ronald C. Cornwell as system administrator II.
HIRED: MarkPaul P. Mariano as blast cleaner.
HIRED: Clayton D. Rees as job setter and dispatcher.
HIRED: Gregory S. Bialon as industrial tech I.
HIRED: Michael J. Sahm as machining.
HIRED: Ryan D. Parker as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Leanne M. Teasdale as procurement specialist.
HIRED: Kirsten C. Williams as director — human resources.
HIRED: Jack C. Hendron as material handler.
HIRED: Julie A. Thill as human resource assistant.
HIRED: Weston A. Kieler as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Todd A. Molzof as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Whitney J. Medinger as senior payroll specialist.
PROMOTED: Dennis Blum to senior project engineer.
PROMOTED: Ken Lenz to senior product coordinator.
PROMOTED: Willie Slayden to foundry supervisor.
PROMOTED: Bobby Brunker to project engineer.
PROMOTED: Amy Wagner to sales administration and CRM specialist.
PROMOTED: Sabrina Willems to benefits specialist.
PROMOTED: Joe Heuer to senior manufacturing specialist.
PROMOTED: Jenny Harrington to plumbing product manager.
Bodine Electric
PROMOTED: Matt Dougherty to manufacturing engineer.
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association
ACHIEVEMENTS: 2021 Dubuque Area Heart Walk Chairs: Lennie and Kathy Thielen.
2021 Dubuque Area Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team: Jill Busch, second vice-president marketing, MidWestOne Bank; Justin Hafner, chief operating officer, Grand River Medical Group, P.C.; Sarah Hasken, executive director, Ambulatory and Professional Services compliance officer, UnityPoint Health-Dubuque Finley Hospital; Charlie Kirksey, chief operating officer, Medical Associates Health Plans; Jason Knockel, chief operating officer, Kunkel and Associates; Theresa Leisen, account executive, Telegraph Herald; Kay Takes, president, MercyOne Iowa Region; Lori Thielen, general manager, Rainbo Oil.
Innovation Driving Entrepreneurship Accelerator Club
HIRED: Jeremiah “Maia” Donohue as director. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission selected Donohue to lead an innovation hub that aims to develop additional high-tech jobs. Donohue previously served as a program manager with 3 Day Startup, an Austin, Texas, nonprofit that provides entrepreneurship education and training.
City of Farley
APPOINTED: Lory Young as city administrator and city clerk. Young was most recently city administrator for Gaylord, Minn. Previously, she was the city clerk and finance officer for the City of Riverside, Iowa.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Christopher Lester as manager of the water treatment facility, water distribution system and other city water infrastructure, starting June 1. Lester is moving on from his position as the community development specialist in the Housing and Community Development Department. Prior to taking on that role in July 2019, he worked as a plant operator for the city’s Water and Resource Recovery Center from 2008 to 2019. Lester holds numerous wastewater treatment certifications from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Diamond Jo Casino
HIRED: Jennifer Thiede as director of human resources.
PROMOTED: Justin Banks to manager of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Kristen Anderson, DO, has been certified with the American Board of Pediatrics.
Tri-Tech
PROMOTED: Rebecca Breitbach to a premium level support technician.
Medone
HIRED: Laura Willging as member advocate.
HIRED: Kristie Rellihan as account manager.
HIRED: Joseph Conroy as clinical data specialist.
HIRED: Drew Enscoe as proposal manager.
HIRED: Adam Salomon as sales director.
Clarke University
ACHIEVEMENT: Gina Burkart has been selected to be a consultant and collaborator for Improve with Metacognition, an online publication in the field of Metacognition.
ACHIEVEMENT: Joshua Glasner was selected to participate in the National Association of Teachers of Singing internship program.
ACHIEVEMENT: Sunil Malapati, professor of chemistry, on his contribution to the new release of “Biochemistry Education: From Theory to Practice.”