HTLF
HIRED: Jake Spangler as a loan QC analyst I.
HIRED: Gavin Wandsnider as a loan QC analyst I.
HIRED: Jordan Hawk as a customer care representative I HOC.
HIRED: Laura Klein as consumer loan doc specialist II.
HIRED: Ben Bolander as a small business underwriter.
HIRED: Séan Gorman as a digital technology manager.
HIRED: Shirley Terrell as a leadership development facilitator.
HIRED: Michael Green as credit admin officer IV.
HIRED: Julie Skinner as regional human resources business partner.
PROMOTED: Karson Wilson to customer care representative I HOC.
PROMOTED: Andrew Ehrlich to senior business intelligence analyst.
PROMOTED: James Wacker to FP&A financial analyst II-consumer.
PROMOTED: Phil Ianno to business architect.
PROMOTED: Greg Marshall to retail review analyst.
HIRED: Kim Stinson as loan servicing specialist I.
HIRED: Lisa Wehrspann as item procession clerk.
HIRED: Sandy Gilliam as item processing clerk.
HIRED: Alexandra Nixon as FP&A financial analyst II — commercial.
PROMOTED: John Hermsen to business systems product manager.
PROMOTED: Emma Karns to regional human resources manager.
PROMOTED: Patti Clark to financial crimes analyst I.
PROMOTED: Lisa Nicholson to lead business systems administrator.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
PROMOTED: Jon Aguilar to content coordinator.
PROMOTED: Amelia Foley to program coordinator.
HIRED: Jen Gesie as program specialist.
Runde Auto Group
HIRED: Harrison Runde, great-grandson of founder Alfred Runde, has joined the staff at Runde Chevrolet.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Jordan Benson a member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Kylie Close a closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Claire Cook a deposit operations specialist at the Operations Center.
APPOINTED: Libby Donovan a mortgage loan risk specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Amanda Hubanks a senior consumer lending underwriter at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Desi English a member service/lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Nikole Eudaley a relationship development specialist at the Operations Center.
APPOINTED: Jamin Foust a virtual lending consultant supervisor, remote at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Quincy Kalkbrenner a member service/lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Kayla Myers a closing/post closing specialist, remote at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Peter Spinoso AVP, community outreach and education at the Operations Center.
APPOINTED: Jess Theisen a lead consumer lending consultant at the Operations Center.
APPOINTED: Tony Viertel AVP, community outreach and education at the Operations Center.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Regan Connolly as a client service representative.
HIRED: Brooke Kunkel as an account administrator.
HIRED: Cole Perrenoud as an account administrator.
HIRED: Maria Ruiz as an account administrator.
Dubuque Bank & Trust
ACHIEVEMENT: Aubree Rehmke was awarded a diploma from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Banking.
Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge
HIRED: Kendra Pednault as McGregor District Manager. She previously held the position of Refuge Manager for the La Crosse District.
McGraw Hill
PROMOTED: Linda Avenarius to executive program management.
PROMOTED: Katie Reuter to senior content manager.
PROMOTED: Rachael Hansen to senior application access administrator.
PROMOTED: Traci Andre to senior campaign specialist.
PROMOTED: Laurie Lenstra to lead archivist.
PROMOTED: Jodi Gaherty to senior archivist.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Dr. Morgan Nichols has joined the hospitalist department. She will provide care to patients while they are in the hospital and work closely with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff.
HIRED: Christopher Omerza, M.D., for its surgery department. He received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Mich., and residency from Central Iowa Health System in Des Moines.
HIRED: Dr. Alan Sutton for the hospitalist department. He will provide care to patients while they are in the hospital and work closely with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff.
Grand River Medical Group
HIRED: Dr. Ken Martin in family medicine.
HIRED: Dan Troutner in the acute and urgent care network.
HIRED: Katie Ruff in the acute and urgent care network.
HIRED: Elizabeth Edwards in the acute and urgent care network.
O'Connor Brooks & Co.
PROMOTED: Don Morrow to audit services manager.
Medone
HIRED: Jason Bonus as senior director of trade relations.
HIRED: Sierah Braet as account manager.
HIRED: Adam Gutter as director of pricing.
HIRED: Gracie Neumann as senior member advocate.
HIRED: Teresa Shaw as member advocate.
Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
ACHIEVEMENT: Christina Schauer, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, was recognized as a Health Care Hero by MercyOne Iowa at this year’s Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Kaylee Anderson as staff accountant.
HIRED: Haley Salander as staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Katie Yunt to senior digital marketer.
Travel Dubuque
PROMOTED: Becky Carkeek to sales manager.
PROMOTED: Michelle Rahe to director of guest services.