Richmond Investments/LPL Financial
ACHIEVEMENT: Kelley Donovan, an independent LPL Financial adviser, has been included in LPL’s Freedom’s Club. LPL awards the distinction to select advisers based on their business success.
HIRED: Jolyn Hannan as director of marketing.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Jacob Sonnefeldt as sales executive.
HIRED: Ben Sweere as sales executive.
HIRED: Maddie Andrews as talent acquisition specialist.
HIRED: Daniel Feldhake as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Spencer Lawson as sales executive.
HIRED: Ken Fontana as surety manager.
HIRED: Danielle Chapman as client service representative.
HIRED: B.J. McAndrew as sales executive.
HIRED: Heather Acerra as sales executive.
HIRED: Lauren Tressel as client service representative.
HIRED: Sarah Schiffman as client service representative.
HIRED: Cooper Corcoran as claims representative.
HIRED: Carter Hage as claims representative.
HIRED: Brianne Hutchins as claims coordinator.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Rory Mulgrew as a field engineering specialist.
Midwestone Bank
HIRED: Jason Sartori as a trust and investment officer.
Eide Bailly
ACHIEVEMENT: Joe Splinter, partner, passed both Certified Healthcare Financial Professional exams to earn his designation as a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.
F&M Bank
ACHIEVEMENT: Michael W. Dunn, chairman of the board and president of the holding company, Dunn Investment Co., recently celebrated 50 years in banking. Dunn was elected to the board of directors and appointed chief executive officer in January 1980, becoming president in 1983. He oversaw a number of expansions and branch openings, and was involved in the creation of F&M Cares, the bank’s charitable program.
Statera Health
HIRED: Tricia Serres, DPT, as a physical therapist.
Exceptional Dentistry
HIRED: Carrie Byrne, RDH, as a registered dental hygienist.
HTLF
HIRED: Ali Fullerton as loan doc imaging specialist.
HIRED: Andrew Wheaton as lead business systems administrator.
HIRED: Jess Rolwes as senior marketing professional.
HIRED: Amy Hail as deposit quality clerk.
HIRED: Chris Cole as senior web/front-end developer.
HIRED: Arijan Ramadani as IT service desk analyst.
HIRED: Kane Hyde as a loan QC analyst I.
HIRED: Ivory Shannon as a consumer loan doc specialist II.
HIRED: Naomi Kimball as a deposit quality clerk.
PROMOTED: Brooke Mellen to talent management specialist.
PROMOTED: Zach Meyer to fraud analyst.
PROMOTED: Paul Cooper to project manager.
PROMOTED: Patty Curtner to project manager.
PROMOTED: Wesley Gudenkauf to business systems administrator.
Diamond Jo Casino
PROMOTED: Teri Bisdorf to executive casino host.
PROMOTED: Taylor Webber to casino host.
PROMOTED: Kambrie Balser to manager of food and beverage operations.
Alliant Credit Union Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Jack Schumacher, Joe Kubesheski and Sandy Even were re-elected to the credit union’s board of directors at its annual membership meeting in June.
The credit union appointed: Jack Schumacher, chairman; Jeff Eddy, vice chairman; Mike Moroney, president and CEO; Becky Jenkins, secretary; Kathy Miller, audit committee chair; Mark Arthofer, audit committee secretary; Shelley Fitzgerald, audit committee; Vince Schuster, credit committee chair; Joe Kubesheski, credit committee secretary; Vince Copeland, credit committee; Sandy Even, credit committee.
Medone
HIRED: Rozi Beaver as a member advocate.
HIRED: Danielle Jaeger as a member advocate.
HIRED: Allison Katosh as a member advocate.
HIRED: Kim Kruser as a senior member advocate.
HIRED: Lisa Davis as an strategic account executive.
HIRED: Baylie Heppner as an account manager.
HIRED: Jason Welter as a system administrator.
HIRED: Mackenzie Myers as a pharmacy technician.
HIRED: Mary Jo Harris as a data entry specialist.
PROMOTED: Danielle Barton to strategic account executive.
PROMOTED: Amanda Clayton to director of plan administration.
PROMOTED: Danielle Manternach to business analyst.
Galena Center for the Arts
ACHIEVEMENTS: Cathie Elsbree and Connie Warnsing have been appointed to the board of directors.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Sabrina Guyer as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Joe Quinn as a staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Alex Adler to accounting manager.
PROMOTED: Rebecca Morrow to lead tax coordinator.
PROMOTED: Andy Sadewasser to accounting manager.
Iowa Association of Business and Industry Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Jack Hasken, president and owner of Jackson Manufacturing Inc. has been elected chairman of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry board of directors. Hasken also serves on the Iowa Workforce Development Board.
Cleaning Equipment Trade Association Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Ryan Recker, assistant distributor division manager at Mi-T-M Corp., was elected to the board.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Genevieve Twining to distribution operations manager.
PROMOTED: Andrew Yarolim to group systems manager.
PROMOTED: Kaizer Gukeisen to IT deployment and systems analyst II.
PROMOTED: Beth Lutgen to Eastern Iowa Media Group North group managing editor.
PROMOTED: Denise Brady to Eastern Iowa Media Group North advertising sales manager.
Grain States Soya/Soy Best
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. David P. Casper, technical service manager, was awarded the American Society for Animal Science Fellow Award for Industry. The award annually recognizes an ASAS member for their service to the animal industry.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Dr. Rahul Samtani for its orthpaedics and sports medicine department.
Highland Community College
ACHIEVEMENT: Student adviser and transfer coordinator Vicki Schulz received her 10-year recognition as an adviser from Phi Theta Kappa.
Mi-T-M Corp.
PROMOTED: Jeff Digman to end of line inspector.
PROMOTED: Jackson Goffinet to air compressor leadman.
PROMOTED: Eric Osweiler to hot water leadman.
PROMOTED: Chad Kruse to cold water tester.
PROMOTED: Justin Sullivan to cold water tester.
HIRED: Drew Leliefield for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Barb Powell for the maintenance team.
HIRED: Gary Campbell for the maintenance team.
HIRED: Katherine Oehlerking for the production division.
HIRED: Dakota Trowbridge for the production division.
HIRED: Willie Williams for the production division.
HIRED: Brenda McAuliffe as a purchasing coordinator.