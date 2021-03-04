Woodward Printing Services
HIRED: Brent Cochems as general manager.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Jenna L. Woodall as account administrator.
HIRED: Sydney J. Decker as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Jenny M. Wick as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Sydney M. Connolly as benefits technology specialist.
HIRED: Connor J. Carroll as sales executive.
HIRED: Brandon M. Justin as sales executive.
HIRED: Rich V. Tanny as director.
HIRED: Meredith D. Grossman as associate account executive.
McCullough Creative
HIRED: Angie Ryan as a human resources generalist.
Mi-T-M Equipment Sales and Service
HIRED: Jordan Langel as general manager.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Kevin Winder as data analytics consultant.
HIRED: Lori Wyman as business systems administrator.
HIRED: Jackie Budde as loan doc imaging specialist II.
HIRED: Amanda Ehrlich as leadership development support specialist.
HIRED: Sara Howe as retirement communication and education specialist.
PROMOTED: Conor Otting to loan monitoring specialist.
HIRED: Elizabeth Hendrickson as an identity access management manager.
HIRED: Jason Jin as quantitative analysis manager.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Hannah Brehm as a member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Ann Chapman as a closing/post-closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Alyssa Cook as a digital experience specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Laura Donner as a member service/lending consultant at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
APPOINTED: BJ Duehr as a consumer lending underwriter II, remote, at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Steph Engler as a member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Cassie Flaucher as a deposit operations representative at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Liz Francomb as a consumer/mortgage lending consultant at the Oldenburg lane location in Galena, Ill.
APPOINTED: Sophie Heim as a mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Marissa Kluesner as a member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Lexi Newman as a senior member solutions consultant, remote, at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
HIRED: Justin Noel as quality assurance specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Bryan Oldaker as a senior credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Bailey Watkins as software developer I at the operations center in Dubuque.
Hills & Dales Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: President: Brian Kane, managing partner, Kane, Norby & Reddick, P.C.; vice president: Jim Weber, president, Wepaco Management & Consulting; secretary/treasurer: Keith Bibelhausen, community volunteer; past president: Tori Richter, first vice president and regional credit officer, MidWestOne Bank. Members at large: Dr. Tom Callahan, pediatrician, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Charlie Hartig, CEO, Hartig Drug; Jim Holz, client service manager, market lead–county and local government, private market, MSA Professional Services; Bradley Kemp, vice president, commercial banker II, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Debra McGinnis, community volunteer; Tony Pfohl, vice president, The Fischer Companies; Mark Phalen, vice president, sales, The Friedman Group; Jill Reimer, retail and customer service team lead, McDermott Oil Co.
Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: President: Eric Foy, vice president, business development manager, Dubuque Bank & Trust; vice president: Rob McDonald, president/CEO, A.Y. McDonald; secretary/treasurer: Keith Sindberg, business insurance specialist, TriCor Insurance and Financial Services. Members at large: Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Mike Donohue, CEO, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging; Tom Flogel, president, Mulgrew Oil Co.; Connie Hardie, community volunteer; Steve Hardie, community volunteer; Judy Lochner, parent advocate and community volunteer; John Markham, community volunteer; Kelly Myers, director of philanthropy, Sinsinawa Dominicans; Mike Ruden, director of architectural operations, IIW, P.C. Engineers, Architects, Surveyors; John Tallent, community volunteer; Chris Theisen, CEO, Theisen Supply; and Jim Weber, president, Wepaco Management & Consulting.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
PROMOTED: Michael Hurd to senior tax manager.
PROMOTED: Erin Milestone to senior accounting manager.
PROMOTED: Erin DeVore to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Sarah Van Riper to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Casey Winkleblack to senior audit manager.
PROMOTED: Alex Timmerman to audit supervisor.
PROMOTED: Caissa Tuley to senior auditor.
PROMOTED: Donna Azar to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Kurtis Martin to senior accountant.
HIRED: Dillon Nelson as a staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Dylan Lange to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Kristin Merritt to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Tracy Trenkamp to accounting manager.
PROMOTED: Tricia Sullivan to marketing manager.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Carrie Hannan to senior designer.
PROMOTED: Calcie Hanson to senior designer.
PROMOTED: Abbie Steil to senior designer.
Dubuque Junior Chamber/Dubuque Jaycees Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Melanie Bressler, president, Steeple Square; Ariel Brown, executive vice president, St. Croix Hospice; Jenny Even, treasurer; Chris Mill, vice president, Martin Automatic Inc.; Lisa Kloft, vice president, Sedgewick; Megan Vorwald, vice president, Victory Ford; Wade Fuerste, vice president, East Dubuque (Ill.) Nitrogen; Justin Rickman, secretary, Kendall Hunt Publishing; Hilary Forrester, chairperson of the board, Kendall Hunt Publishing.
IIW
HIRED: Mat Townsley for the Quad Cities office as an architectural associate.
HIRED: Nate Skarlupka for the municipal department as a civil engineering designer.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Daryl Bush as solar energy consultant covering the northwestern Illinois area.
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors
HIRED: Pamela M. Helmer, broker associate, has joined the Dubuque office.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
PROMOTED: Ron Parr to director of Western Dubuque programs.
PROMOTED: Megan Schultz to program specialist.
PROMOTED: Allyson Dress to executive assistant.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Board members: Chairman: Brad Scardino, John Deere; vice chairman: Dan Wellik, The Friedman Group; secretary: Nikki Kiefer, Sedona Staffing Services; treasurer: Sarah Reicks, Dubuque Bank & Trust; immediate former chairwoman: Dawn McCoy, McCoy Group
Board members: Derrek Atherley, RSM; Lisa Bowers, Dupaco Community Credit Union; Laura Giblin, Prudential Retirement; Sandra Gonzales, Claudia Marban & Associates; Karla Nedder, Prudential; Derek Olberding, Fidelity Bank; Dana Priest, M&M Sales; Michelle Reidy, US Bank; Tim Reynolds, Cottingham & Butler; Nate Runde, CWCR&H Law Firm
Camp Albrecht Acres Foundation Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: President: Nicole Gantz, community leader/marketing consultant; vice president: Wes Hartig, CEO, MedOne; treasurer: Josh Miller, partner, Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C.; and secretary: Maureen Quann, assistant city attorney, City of Dubuque
Directors: Jeff Streinz, co-owner of Meineke Car Care Center; Randy Judge, retired, president, Hall Judge Interiors; Tim Breitfelder, financial adviser, StackStone Wealth; and Terry Mozena, licensed Realtor, Mozena Realty Group.