First Community promotes Nava
First Community Trust, N.A., in Dubuque, announced the promotion of Jessica Nava to vice president. Nava has worked for First Community Trust since 2006.
Tri-Technical promotes 3
Dubuque’s Tri-Technical Systems promoted three to executive positions.
Brett Stoffel was promoted to director of customer services. He has been with the company for more than 20 years and has held various positions during his tenure.
Amber Earles was promoted to director of project management. She was hired March 2007 as a project manager.
Ron Koppes was promoted to director of sales. He was hired in July of 2007 as the sales manager.
Kunkel & Associates promotes pair
Kunkel & Associates, of Dubuque, announced a pair of promotions:
Kim Budde has been promoted to senior vice president, Human Resources. She has been with Kunkel & Associates for more than 10 years.
Chet Medinger has been promoted to senior vice president, Marketing. He has been with Kunkel & Associates for more than 13 years.
Paradigm Education Solutions hires VP
Paradigm Education Solutions, a division of Kendall Hunt Publishing in Dubuque, announced that Linda Ganster has been hired as vice president.
Medical Associates appoints Schultz
Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans appointed Dr. Hendrik Schultz as chief medical officer.
Schultz is responsible for physician leadership and clinical quality throughout all clinic and health plan operations, according to a press release.
Schultz joined Medical Associates in 2010 as a hospitalist. He received his medical degree from Eberhard-Karls-University in his native Germany and completed his medical training at the University of Iowa.