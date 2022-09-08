Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Public Works Director George Morrissey received a national award for his work in Cuba City, Wis. Morrissey earned the Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award during American Public Power Association National Conference. The award goes to a manager working in a community with 2,500 or fewer electric meters. Morrissey handles the day-to-day operations of several facets of Cuba City life, including the city’s electric, water, wastewater and streets. He has worked at the city for eight years. He also serves as the president of the board of directors for the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin.
Danielle Cline Group
The group, powered by Keller Williams Realty Signature, announced:
HIRED: Danielle Cline as a team lead.
HIRED: Ginger Zambrano as an Illinois Realtor listings agent.
HIRED: Ashley Hoffman as a Wisconsin Realtor buyers agent.
HIRED: Teresa Burke as a transaction coordinator.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Josh Irvine as a reporter covering area poverty. He comes to the TH through Report for America, a national service program that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University, and has worked at the suburban Chicago Tribune, Windy City Times and Tampa Bay Times.
Richland Center Shopping News
HIRED: Melissa Bomkamp as a sales assistant. She has more than 15 years of customer service experience with various institutions, including with the United States Postal Service.
Grant, Iowa, Lafayette Shopping News
HIRED: Ashley Snyder as account executive for inside sales. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and previously was a substitute teacher for school districts across Grant County, Wis.
HTLF
PROMOTED: Kyle Arling to enterprise service administrator.
PROMOTED: Arijan Ramadani to enterprise service administrator.
HIRED: Meghan Then as loan document preparation processor I.
PROMOTED: Justin Oswald to retail loan collection manager.
PROMOTED: Lisa Wehrspann to deposit specialist.
HIRED: Ernest Hamblen as IT service desk analyst I.
HIRED: Judy Demkier as an item processing clerk.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Kelly Mussehl as an accounting solutions consultant.
HIRED: Mary Coates as a senior tax associate.
PROMOTED: Kurtis Martin to accounting supervisor.
Rotary Club of Dubuque officers
The group announced its 2022/2023 officers: Scott Goins, president; Scott Ellerbah, president-elect; Angie Herting, vice president; Kim Adams, treasurer; Kyla McComas, as secretary; H.R. Cook, immediate past president.
Board members: Cody Burger, Tony Calabrese, Joyce Connors, Sherrie Keating, Sudhir Koneru, Joe Mauss, Chrystina Morteo, Edward Raber, Shelby Wartick.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Christian Menezes, DO, for the hospitalist department, where he will provide care to patients while they are in the hospital, and work closely with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff to deliver expert inpatient medical treatment.
HIRED: Anshul Agarwala, MD, for the orthopaedics department. He specializes in surgeries of the hand, wrist and elbow. He is devoted to the proper diagnosis and treatment of hand, wrist and elbow dysfunctions using operative and non-operative techniques.
Eide Bailly
PROMOTED: Kate Banwarth to senior associate.
PROMOTED: Mike Jones to senior associate.
PROMOTED: Jenna Lovell to senior associate.
PROMOTED: Blake Ellinor to manager.
PROMOTED: Kelli Breitbach to manager.
HIRED: Nick Reiter as a full-time audit associate.
Crescent Community Health Center
HIRED: Eliza Ludovissy as a dental hygienist.
ACHIEVEMENT: Mike Wright will serve on the finance committee.
Dubuque Museum of Art Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kristin Dietzel, Jose Garcia, Louise Kames, Jillayne Pinchuk, Tyson Leyendecker, Susan Price Cornwell, Eden Wales Freedman and Tom Yunt.
Clarke University Board of Trustees
ACHIEVEMENTS: The following were elected: Mary Rose Corrigan Psihoyos as chair and Margaret Mary Cosgrove, BVM, as vice chair.
Ameriprise Financial
ACHIEVEMENT: Joseph Leibfried, CFP, CRPC, APMA a financial adviser, was named to the list of Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes “next-generation” financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
Kane Appraisal Services
HIRED: Jon Kane as a real estate appraiser.
HIRED: Joe Kane as a real estate appraiser.
Eagle Point Solar
APPOINTED: Brittani Hess as solar benefit manager. She will manage the tasks associated with building and supporting business relationships in an effort to enhance the renewable and sustainable initiatives within the company workforce.
Crescent Community Health Center Awards
ACHIEVEMENTS: Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Liang Chee Wee, former president of Northeast Iowa Community College, received awards, which are given annually to “dedicated community stakeholders, board members, patients or others who have impacted the work of Crescent.”
Crescent serves as a clinical site for NICC’s dental assisting students, and the release states that Wee worked with Crescent staff to develop a plan to address the workforce shortage and growing demand for dental hygienists.
The release notes that in 2004, while serving in the Iowa House of Representatives, Jochum helped secure funding for the establishment of Tri-State Community Health Center, which later would become Crescent.
Northwestern Mutual
ACHIEVEMENT: Mitch Peyton was selected for the Forbes Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals, which recognizes advisors who are distinguished security professionals working to help their clients preserve their wealth.
Sinsinawa Mound
PROMOTED: Cassandra Vazquez to archivist. She has worked in the archives since 2018. In her new position, she will assist with the transfer of archival materials to a new location.
Premier Bank
PROMOTED: Sarah Metcalf to compliance officer.
PROMOTED: Amy Pauley to senior loan processing specialist.
PROMOTED: Kayla Harvey to branch manager.
Two by Two Character Development Board
The group added the following to its board of directors:
ACHIEVEMENTS: Amy Errthum, director of marketing at Clarke University; Ryan Kilburg, IT project manager at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.; Natalie Reittinger, marketing manager at TH Media; and Stephanie Vondal, teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School.
It re-elected the following: Wendy Knight, president; Matt Theisen, past president; Shane Burtzlaff, vice-president; Meggan Heacock, treasurer; Rick Fullmer, secretary; and Ben Gander, Liza Johnson, Tasha Lippold, Amy Printz and Kristin Woodward Vaassen as members of the board.
MercyOne Eastern Iowa
APPOINTED: Pamela Glennon as communications lead. She will act as the primary media contact for MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa region, including facilities in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville and Elkader.
