Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award

ACHIEVEMENT: Public Works Director George Morrissey received a national award for his work in Cuba City, Wis. Morrissey earned the Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award during American Public Power Association National Conference. The award goes to a manager working in a community with 2,500 or fewer electric meters. Morrissey handles the day-to-day operations of several facets of Cuba City life, including the city’s electric, water, wastewater and streets. He has worked at the city for eight years. He also serves as the president of the board of directors for the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin.

