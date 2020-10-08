Ohnward Bank appoints president
Timothy R. Kintner was appointed president of Ohnward Bank & Trust, an Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. subsidiary. In addition, Kintner will serve the parent company as chief strategy officer.
He will assume the role of president as a new addition to the executive team at Ohnward and serve alongside CEO Abram Tubbs in leading the bank.
He has more than 30 years of commercial, corporate and investment banking experience. Before joining Great Western, Kintner served as executive vice president of regional banking markets and community relations for Bankers Trust Co. in Des Moines, after having joined Bankers Trust in 2002, to lead efforts to organize and open the new bank in Cedar Rapids. Prior to 2002, he was the president and CEO of Marquette Bank in Cedar Rapids for seven years and served on Marquette’s senior management committee for the four-state Midwest banking region.
Ohnward is locally owned by shareholders living primarily in Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Jones and Linn counties.
Herbst a partner at Honkamp
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. in Dubuque announced the addition of Craig Herbst to the firm as partner.
Herbst joins the firm with more than 20 years of experience in finance, consulting and analytics. He specializes in data analytics, tax and employee benefits consulting, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Herbst is a University of Wisconsin alum.
Clarke hires VP
Clarke University in Dubuque has announced the hiring of Dr. Charles Cotton III as the vice president for enrollment management.