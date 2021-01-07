Martin Equipment hires president
Illinois-based Martin Equipment hired DeLene Martin Bane as president. Her leadership helped the company secure certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.
Heartland promotes pair
Heartland Financial, in Dubuque, promoted two to vice president.
Shane Nicely was promoted to vice president, director IT infrastructure, and Brad Enneking was promoted to senior vice president, director digital technology, enterprise data management.
Diamond Jo announces promotion
Diamond Jo Casino has promoted Jennifer Cox to director of finance.
Heartland names board director
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Christopher S. Hylen will serve as an independent director on the Heartland Board of Directors.
UnityPoint Health names leaders
The nonprofit health system that includes a Dubuque hospital and local clinics has named a pair of executive leaders.
Officials at UnityPoint Health announced that Clay Holderman will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO in February. Sanjeeb Khatua was named president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic starting Jan. 5.
Holderman is executive vice president and chief operating officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. Sue Thompson will continue serving as UnityPoint’s interim CEO until Holderman takes his position.
Khatua serves in multiple leadership roles at Edward-Elmhurst Health, including executive vice president and chief physician executive. He will take the helm at UnityPoint Clinic that is part of UnityPoint Health.
Crescent Electric hires Erickson
Crescent Electric Supply Co. has named Seth Erickson as chief transformation officer.