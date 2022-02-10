Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Ann Breitbach as an accounting specialist.
HIRED: Whitnee Hale as a quality assurance specialist.
HIRED: Shawntel Schmitt as claims assistant.
HIRED: Brandi Duhme as claim assistants.
HIRED: Amber Becker as an executive assistant.
Woodward Community Media
PROMOTED: Melissa Salis to creative services manager. She has been with Woodward since 2012, and previously acted as creative services supervisor.
Premier Bank
PROMOTED: Kayla Helbing to senior retail banker.
PROMOTED: Taylor Goodman to senior retail banker.
PROMOTED: Daisy Coulson to senior retail banker.
PROMOTED: Brianna Poll to retail banker.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Desiree Steger, DNP, FNP-BC, for the acute care department, where she will provide a complete range of medical care for all ages and offer urgent care treatment for non-life threatening emergencies and walk-in medical services. She is a graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque.
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. G. Allen Crist, DO, has passed the Geriatric Medicine Continuing Certification examination. He has been a member of Medical Associates’ staff since 1998.
ACHIEVEMENT: Tyler Willman, MD, has passed the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Certifying examination. He has been with Medical Associates Clinic since July 2020.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kyle Korth, MD, has passed the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Board Certification examination. Korth has been with Medical Associates since September 2019.
HIRED: Thersa Kauffman, MSN, FNP, for the acute care department, where she will provide a complete range of medical care for all ages and offer urgent care treatment for non-life threatening emergencies and walk-in medical services..
Flexsteel Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: M. Scott Culbreth has been appointed to the board of directors as an independent director. He currently serves as the president and chief executive officer for American Woodmark, where he has served on the board of directors since 2020.
Boyd Gaming Creative Services
PROMOTED: Scott Meyer to senior account executive.
PROMOTED: Paige Winkler to senior designer.
HIRED: Chris Linden as an account executive.
Mi-T-M Corp.
ACHIEVEMENT: Distributor division manager Karl Loeffelholz was elected to the Cleaning Equipment Trade Association Board of Directors. The board is involved in networking, training and regulatory influence to enable the growth of power cleaning product industries. During his three-year term, he will help to promote public awareness, industry-wide safety standards and education for the advancement of the power cleaning equipment industry as a whole.
PROMOTED: Luke McCarron to assistant distribution manager, where he will work directly with Mi-T-M customers in the distribution division. He has been with Mi-T-M since 2010, and most recently acted as a territory account sales representative.
HIRED: Jesse Behrends for the fabrication division.
HIRED: David Eddy for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jon Flanagan for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Craig Kelly for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jason Metcalf for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Luke Cosgrove for the production division.
HIRED: Bryant Null for the production division.
HIRED: Steve Shaffer for the production division.
PROMOTED: Bill Collins to fabrication supervisor/scheduler.
PROMOTED: Tom Kieffer to welding leadman.
PROMOTED: Tom March to powderline leadman.
ACHIEVEMENTS: The 2021 Outstanding Performance Award recipients are: Hilary Bartsch in marketing, JJ Connolly in sales support; Tom Davis and Jeff Lang in production; Sean Fitzgerald in purchasing; Kyle Gaul and Ron Maiers in fabrication; and Amy Soppe in accounting.
PROMOTED: Vaughn Grimm to credit manager. He has been with Mi-T-M since 1992, first as a customer service representative, and most recently as government and export division manager. In his new position, he will head Mi-T-M’s credit department and help review their customers’ financial standings.
Rainbo Oil Co.
HIRED: Connie Palm as a talent acquisition and benefits manager.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness
HIRED: Chris Donofrio, LMT, MMT, as a massage therapist. He is a 2017 graduate of Kali Institute for Massage and Somatic Therapies in Ventura, Calif.
Holy Family Catholic Schools
HIRED: Christin Smith as food and nutrition services director. She previously was in food service administrative support role in the central office and kitchen of Resurrection school.
Northeast Iowa Community College
HIRED: Theresa Leisen as a business solutions consultant, where she will develop workforce training solutions for businesses. She previously was the advertising account executive for the Telegraph Herald.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque
HIRED: Sheila Kramer Tjaden as an affiliate director, where she will focus on the foundation’s regional approach, oversee their affiliate boards, and support their affiliate communications manager. She previously served as the community development director for Unity Point Health-Jones Regional Medical Center.
HIRED: Nathalia Bernal as philanthropy coordinator. She will work with community members to find ways of meeting their personal philanthropic goals while addressing the Dubuque region’s most critical needs with their giving.
HIRED: Mary Jo Jean-Francois as director of grantmaking. She will oversee the 19 annual grant cycles and other strategic grantmaking efforts.
A Mindful Journey
The collective of independent mental health practitioners announced the additions of:
Katie Campbell, a board-certified adult psychiatric nurse practitioner qualified to work with those older than 13.
Jenni McCann, a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who works with children and adults.
Julia Updegraff, a licensed mental health counselor who provides counseling to children 12 and older and adults, as well as couples counseling.
Clarke University
APPOINTED: Colin Muenster as theater director in residence. He is a 2008 graduate of Clarke, and previously served as Clarke’s enterprise architect with the information technology office.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Teri Kelleher as account executive for outside sales. She has 30 years of experience in media sales in radio, digital, television and print media.
Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Jeff Staudenmaier, of Black Hills Energy, as management chair; Derek Duehr, of Carpenters Local 678, as labor chair; Jim Boedeker, of Kloeckner Metals, as management vice chair; Julie Griep, of Northeast Iowa Community College Higher Education, as labor vice chair; Tom Townsend, of IBEW Local 704, as treasurer; John Murphy, of Dubuque County, as secretary.
Additional board members include: Ron Thielen, of Westphal & Co.; Tony Vonderhaar, of Laborers Local 43; Brian Vaske, of Operating Engineers Local 234; Mark Onderick, of John Deere; Chris Lehnhoff, of UAW Local 1391; Marc Gilbertson, of East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer; Tammy Duehr, of Dubuque Education Association; Mark Burns, of Dubuque Community School District; Shelley Stickfort, of City of Dubuque; Mark Gerein, of Northeast Iowa Community College; Jayme Kluesner, of Portzen Construction; Kevin Saylor, of Teamsters Local 120; Chad Kaiser, of UAW Local 94.
Midwestone Bank
PROMOTED: Zach Althaus to business banking underwriter II, with an officer designation in Dubuque.
PROMOTED: Paula Coohey to assistant retail managing officer for the Dubuque offices.
PROMOTED: Gabby Felderman to assistant retail managing officer for the Dubuque offices.
PROMOTED: Ariel Herman to personal banking officer for the Dubuque office.
Origin Design
HIRED: Isaiah Yeager as a field services technician and engineering designer. He will perform site observation, document construction progress and perform a variety of standard tests to ensure quality control; as well as prepare detailed drawings, exhibits, reports and specifications; assisting with regulatory agency permit applications; and conducting studies.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Carter Lee as a content marketing specialist.
PROMOTED: Anna Hoppmann to quality control specialist.
PROMOTED: Samantha Fiedler to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Lindsey Gaunitz to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Erin Devore to senior accountant.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Ken Sue to director of production, where he will oversee pre-press, press and bindery. He has been with WCI since 1988.
PROMOTED: Tom Watry to director of postal affairs, logistics and systems. He will oversee all postal, trucking, shipping, receiving and WCI’s production and postal systems. He has 35 years of mailing experience.
Woodward Printing Services
PROMOTED: Jody Johnson to mail scheduling specialist. She previously acted as a bindery crew leader, a position she had held since September 2020.