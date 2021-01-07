Heartland Financial
PROMOTED: Luke Rossman to customer care quality assurance analyst.
PROMOTED: Nicole Vanderheyden to customer care supervisor.
HIRED: Samantha Haverland as small business loan assistant.
HIRED: Cody Slaght as IT service desk analyst.
HIRED: Josh Harbaugh as treasury management implementation and support specialist.
HIRED: Cindy Lima as card fraud analyst.
HIRED: Kyle Arling as IT service desk analyst.
HIRED: Shelly Gillette as salesforce administrator.
PROMOTED: Isaiah Johnson to portfolio manager I.
PROMOTED: German Gutierrez-Cardoza to portfolio manager I.
PROMOTED: Brent Segvich to portfolio manager I.
PROMOTED: Pablo Santos Alonso to portfolio manager I.
HIRED: Amanda Hogan as customer care representative.
HIRED: Titus Langlois as customer care representative.
HIRED: Josie Wickre as customer care representative.
HIRED: Heather Haugen as senior project manager.
HIRED: Donna Styers as business analyst.
HIRED: Edward Christian as regional credit officer.
HIRED: Tracy Swaim as enterprise fraud manager.
HIRED: Travis Schlemme as portfolio manager.
HIRED: Beth Kaiser as project manager.
HIRED: CJ Miller as IAM coordinator.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Melissa Grundhoefer as sales documentation specialist.
HIRED: Drew Wagenhoffer as solar energy consultant covering the Iowa corridor.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Abigail L. Thorpe as a client service representative.
HIRED: Allison L. Janssen as a benefits services assistant.
HIRED: Barbara A. Miller as a wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Hannah M. Gasper as a graphic designer.
McGraw Hill
HIRED: Liz Fleming as a business development representative.
HIRED: Jackie Bries as a business development representative.
HIRED: Nicole Brokus as a customer support supervisor.
HIRED: Kim Kessler as a customer support supervisor.
HIRED: Erica Nelson as a customer support supervisor.
PROMOTED: DJ Wearmouth to enterprise account manager
Exit Realty
The Dubuque business announced the following company awards:
ACHIEVEMENT: Gwen Kosel, sales representative, earned the gold award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Conrad, franchisee, earned the silver award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jamie Blake, sales representative, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jill Conrad, franchisee, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Steve Davis, sales representative, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Tiffany Mangler, sales representative, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Whitney Putchio, sales representative, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Katie Yaddof, sales representative, earned the bronze award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Laurie Birch, sales representative, earned the Bronze Award.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
PROMOTED: Wayne Buchholtz to conservation lead.
PROMOTED: Jennifer Drayna to education manager outreach and animal programs.
PROMOTED: Amanda Erlandson to aquarist I.
PROMOTED: Marisa Foster to aquarist II.
PROMOTED: Heather Green to historic sites lead.
PROMOTED: Megan Hahn to outreach lead.
PROMOTED: Audra Isenhart to aquarist I.
PROMOTED: Andra Olney-Larson to RiverWorks discovery coordinator.
PROMOTED: Dee Weber to history lead.
Clarke University
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Mary Gitau, assistant professor of social work, was awarded Alumni Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship.
Tri-Technical Systems
HIRED: Rebecca Breitbach as a standard support technician.
Woodward Communications
HIRED: Molly Gullickson as a customer relationship coordinator with Unifed Newspaper Group.
Northwest Illinois Economic Development
ACHIEVEMENT: Amiee Schoenhaar joined the board of directors as treasurer. Re-elections to the executive committee include Chair William Jahnke, Vice-Chair Joseph Mattingley and Secretary Patrick Winders.
Telegraph Herald
PROMOTED: Jeff Montgomery, who has covered the business beat at the TH since December 2013, to the new position of business editor. He will take on some editing duties and oversee the local news coverage in print editions and online. He will continue to report on business stories.
PROMOTED: Allie Hinga, who has covered the education beat at the TH since April 2016, has been promoted to the new position of assistant news editor. She will take on some editing duties and oversee the local news coverage in print editions and online. She will continue to be the primary education reporter.
Women's Leadership Network Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Julie Kronlage, president; Justine Bemis, president-elect; Kelly Wenzelman, past-president; Jill Gogel, secretary; Stephanie Meyers, treasurer; Lauren Minert, communications; Jessica Schneider, communications; Margaret O’Reily, membership; Amy Green, programming; Miranda Ernst, special events; Kaley Rigdon, member-at-large; Robyn McDermott, connections.
East Central Intergovernmental Association
HIRED: Matt Specht as director of community and economic development.
HIRED: Roseann Sabers as documentation specialist.
HIRED: Katie Bahl as community advocate.
HIRED: Kelley Brown as grants program manager.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Kevin Spanier as a software solutions consultant.