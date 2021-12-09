Woodward Bizmedia
HIRED: Kip Krady as an account executive. He has previously worked with American City Business Journals, as well as Lift and Access and Industrial Lift and Hoist Magazines.
Salvation Army of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Majors Mike and Judy Mills as leaders. They replaced Captains Matthew and Emily Phelps.
DuTrac Community Credit Union Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Daniel Deutmeyer was elected chair of the board of directors.
Scott Neyens was elected to the board of directors, and appointed to the audit committee chair, where he will serve with Kevin Mueller, Crenna Brumwell and Michael Ready.
Nicholas Specht was elected to serve as secretary of the board of directors, and appointed to the nominating committee chair.
John Vail was elected to vice chair of the board of directors.
Susan Kern was elected to chief financial officer and treasurer of the board of directors.
Harlan Pedretti as appointed to credit committee chair, and will serve with Kevin Mueller, John Vail, Chad Kruse, Daniel Deutmeyer and Ron Kinsella.
Crenna Brumwell was appointed to audit committee chair, and will serve with Scott Neyens, Michael Ready and David Eggers.
HTLF
HIRED: Cody Leach as information security coordinator.
HIRED: Alexander Breckon as staff accountant.
HIRED: Zamira Lawson as customer care representative.
HIRED: Kenzie Schambow as a switchboard operator.
HIRED: Bill Hinton as enterprise services administrator.
HIRED: Judy Demkier as item processing clerk.
PROMOTED: Riley Sweeney to IT asset administrator.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Sean Schulte, MSPT, for the physical therapy department. He is a Clarke University graduate and is certified as a sport clinical specialist and athletic trainer.
ACHIEVEMENT: Christopher Omerza, MD, has been certified with the American Board of Surgery.
HIRED: Molly Boge, PA-C, for the urology department as a physician’s assistant.
ACHIEVEMENT: Theresa Hughes, DPM, has been named the 2021 CAC-PIAC Rising Star of the Year. This award recognizes her outstanding achievements and efforts in podiatry.
Iowa Defense Counsel Association
ACHIEVEMENT: Susan M. Hess has been elected to the position of president.
Opening Doors
PROMOTED: Audrey Hinz to case manager. She is a 2021 graduate of Loras College, and previously acted as program support specialist.
Eide Bailly
ACHIEVEMENT: Mike Jones passed his CPA exam.
Clarkson University Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Former Dubuquer Karel Czanderna has been re-elected to the Board of Trustees of Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. She will serve as a member of the audit committee.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Heather Gabriel as sales executive.
HIRED: Kristy Fizer as benefits services assistant.
HIRED: Mariah Danneman as associate client consultant
HIRED: Jenna Petsche as a claims representative.
HIRED: Alissa Baker as account administrator.
HIRED: Ashley Klink as client service representative.
HIRED: Candis Grap as marketer.
HIRED: Jeremy Harbaugh as a service representative.
HIRED: Richard Hardwick as a service representative.
HIRED: Kasey Leon as a service representative.
HIRED: Alyssa Hinderman as a claims representative.
HIRED: Dana Koeller as account coordinator.
HIRED: Laura Lindecker as claims assistant.
HIRED: Tia Federman as communication specialist.
Mi-T-M
HIRED: Elaina Bottoms for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Cody Brenner for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Trevor Helle for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Jason Liles for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Curtis Ronek for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Hannah Burds as marketing project manager.
HIRED: Leddy Bastian for the production division.
HIRED: Mickey Colomer for the production division.
HIRED: Shannon Contreras for the production division.
HIRED: Justine Wieser for the production division.
HIRED: Karrigan Fens as sales support representative.
HIRED: Abby Genthe as sales support representative.
HIRED: Matthew Scheummel as sales support representative.
HIRED: Bailey Bolsinger for the shipping and receiving division.
HIRED: Garret Grass for the shipping and receiving division.
HIRED: Keegan Spahn for the shipping and receiving division.
HIRED: Sarah De Marte to marketing manager. She started with Mi-T-M as an intern in 2010, and returned to work as project marketing manager in 2015.
Exit Realty Agents Honored
ACHIEVEMENTS: The Silver Award, in recognition for closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, was awarded to sales representatives Jamie Blake and Austin Healy, franchisee Dennis Buchheit and associate broker Jason Conrad.
ACHIEVEMENTS: The Bronze Award, in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, was awarded to sales representatives Tiffany Mangler, Sharon Gaul, Laurie Birch, Jared Levy and Gwen Kosel, and associate broker Steve Davis.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Amy McFadden as a physical therapist.
HIRED: Tom Goodman as a yoga instructor.
HIRED: Matthew Spiewak as a certified personal trainer. He is a student at Loras College, where he is studying kinesiology.
Stonehill Communities Governing Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Kim Budde, of Kunkel and Associates, was elected as chair of the Stonehill Communities Governing Board.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Patrick Hurm as a maintenance coordinator.
PROMOTED: Kaitlyn Fogarty to senior tax associate.
PROMOTED: Crystal Francois to business development supervisor.
PROMOTED: Jackson Mulgrew to tax associate II.
PROMOTED: Jonathan Sweeney to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Caleb Gillis to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Bailey Fellenzer to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Dylan Lange to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Rebecca Morrow to tax administrative supervisor.
PROMOTED: Sarah Lindenberg to accounting supervisor.
PROMOTED: Brandi Voigts to staff accountant II.
Iowa Association for Justice
ACHIEVEMENT: Sam Wooden, of Dubuque, has been elected to join the Iowa Association for Justice, the statewide association representing trial attorneys.
Dubuque YP Leadership Award Winner
ACHIEVEMENT: Nikki Bauer received the 2021 Meghan Hackett Leadership Award from Young Professionals of Dubuque. She is a sales professional with Express Employment Professionals and co-director of signature events for YP. The award is handed out each year in memory of Hackett, an influential member of YP. She died in November 2006 at the age of 23 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The award is given to a recipient who demonstrates “leadership skills, a can-do attitude and a willingness to help others,” the announcement states.
Woodward Communications
HIRED: Elizabeth Hessel as the corporate human resources director. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the position.
Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees
ACHIEVEMENTS: Gary McAndrew, Kent Nelson and John Finley have joined the board of trustees. As members of the board, they will help set college policies, hire and evaluate the president, and ensure that NICC is serving the needs of its communities.