MedOne
HIRED: Alayna Knox as a data analyst.
HIRED: Amy Xiong as manager of trade relations.
HIRED: Kyle Fisher as vice president of information technology.
HIRED: Rachel Hill as director of underwriting.
HIRED: Yvonne Delphia as strategic account executive.
HIRED: Kirsten DeSanto as an account manager.
HIRED: Taryn Turner as an IT help desk technician.
HIRED: Jolene Kohlenberg as HR manager.
HIRED: Grace Enloe as a data entry specialist.
HIRED: Anji Lewis as a senior member advocate.
PROMOTED: Matt Behnke to IT manager.
PROMOTED: Grace Kroeger to account coordinator.
PROMOTED: Jon Moore to director of strategic partnerships.
PROMOTED: Angella Hammel to senior member advocate.
PROMOTED: Kelly Jones to pharmacy technician trainee.
PROMOTED: Mary Jo Harris to patient care coordinator.
Friend of Hospice Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Greg Birkett, a Hospice of Dubuque volunteer for more than 20 years, received the Friend of Hospice award, which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated long-term dedication to and support of the Hospice of Dubuque mission through outreach, fundraising and generosity. Birkett is owner and general manager of the Dubuque Advertiser and has been a longtime Hospice board member.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Katelyn Roussel, DNP, for the acute care department, where she will provide a complete range of medical care and offer urgent care treatment for non-life threatening emergencies and walk-in medical services.
HIRED: Jeffrey Fogle for the acute care department.
HIRED: Jeanne Tobin for the acute care department.
Crescent Community Health Center
HIRED: Carol Caldwell as director of human capital and culture.
HIRED: Conner Ferguson as a licensed practical nurse.
HIRED: Roberto Miranda as a patient service representative.
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County
HIRED: Kari DePauw for the orthopaedic department. She will work closely with Dr. Dan Stormont and Brian McComb in the MHLC Specialty Clinic in Darlington, Wis.
Destinations International Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Galena Country Tourism CEO and president Rose Noble was appointed to the 2022/2023 board of directors for Destinations International. She represents Galena Country and the central Midwest United States on the board.
Grant Regional Health Center
HIRED: David Casillas Plazola to family medicine and obstetrics.
HIRED: Dale Chilson to ENT and as a facial plastic surgeon.
HIRED: Rachel Loeffelholz as a family nurse practitioner.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Linda Niemann as a client service representative.
HIRED: Priscilla LuGrain as a member services coordinator.
HIRED: Brian Sholty as a talent acquisition specialist.
HIRED: Olivia Meyer as claims coordinator.
HIRED: Kimberly Digman as claims coordinator.
HIRED: Jenna Bakken as a claims representative.
HIRED: Megan Brunssen as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Jack Benda as a business analyst.
HIRED: Rebecca Schmieder as a WC RN case manager.
HIRED: Nick Jobgen as account administrator.
HIRED: Ashley Benda as account administrator.
HIRED: Katherine Welu as a benefits services assistant.
HIRED: Bianca Vanbebber as a quality assurance coordinator.
HIRED: Jody Stortzum as a service representative.
RSM US LLP
PROMOTED: Johnathan Glaser to audit services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Crystal Hoefer to senior director of audit services.
PROMOTED: Clarice LeBlanc to manager of audit services.
PROMOTED: Jake Oberbroeckling to audit services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Andy Salwolke to audit services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Amber Droessler to tax services manager.
PROMOTED: Mitch Gaul to tax services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Jalen Strunk to tax services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Rachael Schueller to tax services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Derrek Atherley to consulting services director.
PROMOTED: Tim LaGrange to services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Jase Grant to services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Wyatt Less to services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Nathan Markus to services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Micah Metheny to services senior associate.
PROMOTED: Cory Weinschenk to services senior associates.
PROMOTED: Shelby Jaeger to consulting services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Brett Leibold to consulting services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Mike Vondra to consulting services supervisor.
PROMOTED: Ken Osterhaus to consulting services manager.
PROMOTED: Kayla Sieverding to consulting services manager.
PROMOTED: Heather Vance to consulting services manager.
PROMOTED: Mike Wagner to internal client services’ pipeline development team lead.
League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel was appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities board of directors, a collaborative space for cities and villages to learn from one another as well as to advocate for themselves in the state Legislature.
Employer Support Award
ACHIEVEMENT: MercyOne Eastern Iowa President Kay Takes won the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) patriot award. The award recognizes supervisors nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Connor Dunn as a business development specialist.
HIRED: Kelly English as tax associate I.
HIRED: Kari Cota as an assurance associate.
PROMOTED: Mark Pifer to tax associate.
HTLF
PROMOTED: Emma Karns to human resources business partner.
PROMOTED: Kelly Simmons to loan maintenance QC supervisor.
Paramount Ambulance
HIRED: Adam Ploessl as chief information and technology officer.
Certified Fund Raising Executive
ACHIEVEMENT: Beth McGorry, St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s director of donor relations, was recognized as a certified fund raising executive by CFRE International.
Wisconsin-Iowa Shopping News
HIRED: Sarah Kelly-Walters as a customer service representative and sales assistant.
Eastern Iowa Media Group-North
HIRED: Matthew Hinderberger as a sports writer.
Clarke University
HIRED: Shelley Decker as coordinator of academic affairs.
HIRED: Nicholas Benson as assistant professor of communication.
HIRED: Richard Grove as assistant professor of psychology.
HIRED: Brandon Rogers as instructor of nursing.
HIRED: Vapordeal Sanders as assistant professor of business.
HIRED: Michaela Koch as visiting assistant professor of education.
HIRED: Jackie Hunter as assistant professor of education.
HIRED: Brenna Burgart as visiting assistant professor of psychology.
HIRED: Jackie Jaeger as assistant professor of accounting.
HIRED: Keisy Peryl Xavier as staff accompanist.
HIRED: Mason Randall as assistant football coach.
HIRED: Nick Young as assistant football coach.
HIRED: Terri Mayberry as director of cheer and dance.
HIRED: Kathleen Sinclair as director of campus ministry.
HIRED: Kristen Duross as assistant softball coach.
HIRED: Kathryn Lindsay as athletic trainer.
HIRED: Francesca LaTorraca as athletic trainer.
HIRED: Chris Miron as head women’s volleyball coach.
HIRED: Tucker LaBelle as head men’s lacrosse coach.
HIRED: Irene Carlquist as head women’s lacrosse coach.
HIRED: Johanna Wahlert as an administrative assistant and special events coordinator for institutional advancement.
HIRED: Elena Dominguez as development officer for digital communications.
HIRED: Jordan Burkholder as an admissions counselor and assistant track coach.
HIRED: Sylma Fernandez as a financial aid outreach coordinator.
HIRED: Nicole Herrig as a campus experience manager.
HIRED: Christine Dempewolf as a financial aid services coordinator.
HIRED: Annika Sunleaf as an admissions counselor.
HIRED: Lori Launspach as a cashier.
HIRED: Jason Benn to maintenance.
HIRED: Benjamin MacDonald as a groundskeeper.
HIRED: Christina Ties as custodian.
HIRED: Kathleen Stoffel as custodian.
HIRED: Marcia Smith as custodian.
HIRED: Ella Lahey as an accounts payable coordinator.
HIRED: Paul Kurutsides as digital media and event specialist.
HIRED: Melissa McGinnis as an accountant.
HIRED: Jeffrey Kerkhoven as Café 1843 shift manager.
Meritorious Public Service Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Bryce Parks, coordinator for the Dubuque-based Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, has received a civilian award from the U.S. Department of the Navy’s Meritorious Public Service Award. He also was honored for the national civilian campaign of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.