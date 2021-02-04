Honkamp announces partners
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., in Dubuque announced the promotion of four to partner status: Angela Fenner, Laura Hoss, Joshua Miller and Dan Wilke.
Poster joins Theisen's
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, of Dubuque, has named Dan Poster as a controller.
Hawkeye action names director
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program has named Ron Axtell its Dubuque County outreach director.
Axtell will oversee the coordination of resources and community engagement for HACAP programs in the county.
Premier Bank names VPs
Premier Bank in Dubuque has promoted a pair to vice president.
Mat Langenberg was promoted to executive vice president, senior lender, and Molly Valaskey was promoted to senior vice president, retail banking officer.
Per Mar names COO
Per Mar Security promoted Brian Duffy to chief operating officer.
O'Connor, Brooks names partner
O’Connor, Brooks & Co., P.C., in Dubuque has announced that Samuel D. Heston has been promoted to partner/principal.
Kendall Hunt promotes Molony
Kendall Hunt Publishing in Dubuque announced the promotion of Lynn Molony to K12 director of institutional publishing.