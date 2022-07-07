Dubuque Bank & Trust has announced the following promotions:
Dee Crist, private banking and mortgage leader to senior vice president.
Nick Patrum, commercial team lead, to senior vice president.
Jessica Mast, Ag/Commercial banker, to vice president.
Alex Larson, wealth adviser, to vice president.
Brittany Loeffelholz, wealth adviser, to vice president.
Michael Clasen, business banker, to assistant vice president.
Brandon Lynch, business banker, to assistant vice president.
Carissa Clinton, private banker, to assistant vice president.
Regan Takes, associate wealth adviser, to assistant vice president.
MidWestOne Bank
MidWestOne Bank has announced the following hires for its Dubuque office.
Dan Flynn as vice president and trust officer and Erick Wickre as the trust administration officer.
NWILED names regional director
ANOVER, Ill. — David Schmit was named regional director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development by the organization’s board of directors. He had served as the group’s interim director since February following the departure of Executive Director Emily Legel.
Schmit said that the executive position was renamed “regional director” to reflect the organization’s aims to work more closely with regional partners moving forward.
Deere announces president, CFO
Deere & Co. announced a new president of worldwide construction and forestry and power systems, as well as a new chief financial officer.
Deere’s Board of Directors elected Ryan Campbell as president of worldwide construction and forestry and power systems. John Deere Dubuque Works, Dubuque County’s largest employer, is part of the company’s construction and forestry division.
Campbell previously served as senior vice president and CFO for the company since April 2019. Prior to that, he held a range of leadership positions including vice president and comptroller, and vice president and deputy officer. He has been with Deere since 2007, when he joined the company after a 10-year career in public accounting, according to the company.
In his new role, Campbell succeeds John Stone, who left the company after being in the role since July 2020, according to a press release.
Raj Kalathur has been elected as Deere & Co.’s new CFO. Kalathur previously served at the president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer since April 2019. He has been with the company since 1996.
