Changes in Four Oaks leadership
Four Oaks Family and Children Services has announced the retirement of President and CEO Anne Gruenewald after 40 years with the organization. She is succeeded by Mary Beth O’Neill.
New CEO at Prairie Farms Dairy
Prairie Farms Dairy has promoted senior vice president of sales Matt McClelland, to CEO. CEO Ed Mullins will assume a new role as senior executive officer.
Brown to lead Jackson County alliance
Kelley Brown will lead Jackson County (Iowa) Economic Alliance.
She will fill a vacancy created by the September departure of Nic Hockenberry, who then joined Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
A Jackson County resident, Brown has served as the grant and city support services manager for East Central Intergovernmental Association since January, according to a press release. She previously served as city clerk and city administrator in both Grimes and Winterset, Iowa.
“Kelley’s background and experience will help her hit the ground running,” said Jack Willey, the chairman of the Jackson County Economic Alliance Board of Directors and a county supervisor. “Her knowledge of local government and of state and regional partners will certainly be of benefit to the JCEA.”
Chesney to lead humane society
A new executive director has been named for Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Noelle Chesney has been named the executive director for Dubuque Regional Humane Society. She previously served as founding executive director and artistic director of Brick Road Theatre in Plano, Texas, and has worked in “nonprofit settings” for more than 20 years, according to a press release.
The release stated that Chesney connected with the humane society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic disrupted theaters nationally, Chesney recognized an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong interest in the care and support of animals, leading her to become a DRHS volunteer,” the release states.
She will be the Dubuque nonprofit’s fourth director since 2017. Her predecessor, Tonya Millard, served as executive director for about two years before stepping down more than a month ago.
Pair joins MercyOne
Shelly Klinkhammer has accepted the position of risk manager at MercyOne Eastern Iowa. She will additionally act as the region’s the integrity, compliance and privacy liaison.
Heather Palmer has joined MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as director of critical care and cardiovascular services. She previously acted as director of critical care and cardiovascular services at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.