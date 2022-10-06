Clarke names vice president
Clarke University has named Julie Cirks as its vice president for enrollment management.
She has been the acting interim vice president since June 2022.
MedOne promotes Albers
Dubuque-based MedOne announced that Marc Albers was promoted to vice president of operations.
Deere names vice president
Deere & Company’s board of directors elected Josh Jepsen as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
He has been with Deere for 23 years, and assumed the role of deputy financial officer earlier this year.
Becker named CEO at RSM
Brian Becker has assumed the role of managing partner & CEO at RSM US LLP. He previously served as a business leader, technology consulting leader and central region consulting leader with the firm.
Reicks joins First Community Trust
Sarah Reicks joined First Community Trust in Dubuque as vice president and trust officer.
Jacobs to lead Dubuque Main Street
The Board of Directors of Dubuque Main Street announced Danielle Jacobs as its new executive director.
She fills a vacancy created by the May departure of Dan LoBianco, who had served in the role for 23 years.
Jacobs previously served for six years as the executive director for Freeport (Ill.) Downtown Development Foundation. During that time, she launched the Pretzel City Brewfest and created the 610 Music Festival. She also worked with business owners on revitalizing downtown Freeport, according to the release.
She most recently managed Wagner House in Freeport and served as interim director of Stephenson County (Ill.) Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“(Jacobs) arrives with experience in the Main Street economic development sector, along with a passion and love for Dubuque,” said Jeff Vaassen, president of the Dubuque Main Street Board of Directors. “We have an opportunity to help grow downtown Dubuque, create a culture that rivals those of other great cities in the region and assist small and large businesses to thrive in and around our great downtown. Danielle is enthused for the challenge, and I invite everyone to join her in that excitement.”
