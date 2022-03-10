Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Tim Koehler as distribution operations manager. He has past experience in the Woodward Communication Inc.’s radio, daily and weekly newspapers divisions.
McCullough Creative
HIRED: Jordon Deutmeyer as a designer.
HIRED: Sean Duggan as a fabrication specialist.
HIRED: Jeff Montgomery as a creative copywriter.
PROMOTED: Annie Koelker to art director of experiential design. She will work on front-end planning for museum exhibits.
HIRED: Paul Soderblom as a senior account manager of displays, exhibits and events. Soderblom will lead museum and interpretive center clients through the planning, design and content development, fabrication and installation of their projects.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Whitney M. Clemens as a claims representative.
HIRED: Jenaya G. Hargrafen as account administrator.
HIRED: Jennifer M. Stenson as account administrator.
HIRED: Angella J. Maas as client service representative.
HIRED: Kaitlin L. Waldner as client service representative.
HIRED: Mary E. Fontana as client service representative.
HIRED: Brandon B. Purvis as software engineer I.
HIRED: Miranda M. Molzof as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Katie L. Ehlers as a sales executive.
Clarke University
HIRED: Michelle Theisen as a human resources assistant.
HIRED: Sylma Wingard as an outreach coordinator.
HIRED: Casey Jones as a kitchen assistant.
HIRED: Brian Graham as a help desk specialist.
HIRED: Paige Hahn as an app and support specialist.
HIRED: Jonathan Miller as an assistant track and field coach.
HIRED: Mariann Kurtz Weber as a business and community liaison.
HIRED: Annette Doerr as an administrative assistant for student life and the business department.
HIRED: Alicia Law as a visiting assistant professor of accounting.
HIRED: Tyrell Everett as an assistant football coach.
HIRED: Catherine Scheve as an athletic trainer.
HIRED: Scott Lennon as an assistant women’s soccer coach.
Dubuque Jaycees Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: President Katie Steffensmeier, of ECIA; executive vice president, Lisa Kloft, of Medical Associates; treasurer Libby Butt, of John Deere; secretary Justin Rickman, of Westmark Enterprises; vice presidents Hilary Forrester, of Westmark Enterprises, Hunter Lisk, of Ruhl & Ruhl Realty, Chris Demmer, of Rheem Manufacturing, and Josh Volgarino, of Northwestern Mutual as vice presidents; and chairwoman Melanie Bressler, of Steeple Square.
Award winners: Hunter Lisk, new member of the year; Jenny Even, of Kendryl, board member of the year; Matt Hantleman, of Camso, member of the year; Justin Rickman, life member; Austin Hansen, of Sun Tan City, Luebner Award; Megan Vorwald, of Victory Ford, project of the year.
Eide Bailly
ACHIEVEMENT: Brianna Kramer passed the CPA exam.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Allie Hinga to news editor at the Telegraph Herald. In this role, she will help oversee the local news team and will serve on the TH Editorial Board. She has been a full-time reporter with the TH since April 2016.
HIRED: Kylie Majerus a sheetfed bindery operator. She will be working with Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis.
National Electrical Contractors Association
ACHIEVEMENT: Ronald G. Thielen was elected as governor for the Iowa chapter. He is vice president of Westphal & Company. In this two-year post, he will represent the Iowa chapter on the association’s Board of Governors.
Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Joel Mozena, of Mozena Construction, president; John Cook, of Spahn & Rose Lumber, vice president; Brian Bowles, of Spahn & Rose Lumber, treasurer; Mark Ernst, of Black Hills Energy, secretary; Angie Arensdorf, of Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store, social director; Julie Kinsella, executive director.
Board members: Rick Barton, of Barton Construction & Painting; Phil Brennan, retired from Dubuque Bank & Trust; Fred Kuhl, of Top Notch Plumbing, Heating & Electrical; TJ Runde, of Runde Electric; Gerb Smith, of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works; Julie Kinsella.
O'Connor Brooks & Co.
HIRED: Donald P. Morrow as a certified public accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of CPAs.
Diamond Jo Casino
HIRED: Adam Veasman as the food and beverage operations manager.
McGraw Hill Higher Education
PROMOTED: Melisa Seegmiller to senior product developer.
PROMOTED: Elizabeth Butler to sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Laurie Helling to sales solutions representative.
PROMOTED: Lora Neyens to senior portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Krystal Faust to lead product developer.
HIRED: Craig Forbes as a business development representative.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
PROMOTED: Ron Paar to director of programs.
PROMOTED: Jen Gesie to program coordinator.
HIRED: Kelz Schmidt as a program specialist.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment Board of Trustees
ACHIEVEMENTS: Brad Scardino, of John Deere, chair; Nikki Kiefer, of Sedona Staffing Services, vice chair; Sarah Reicks, of Dubuque Bank & Trust, treasurer. Other board members: Dan Wellik, of AssuredPartners i.e. Friedman Insurance; Derrek Atherley, of RSM; Karla Nedder, of Prudential; Jennie Brown, of Medical Associates; Lisa Bowers, of Dupaco Community Credit Union; Michelle Reidy, of US Bank; Myia Steines, of Clemens, Walters, Conlon, Runde & Hiatt LLP; Sandra Gonzales, of Claudia Marban & Associates; and Tommy Lange, of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Unitypoint Health-Finley Hospital
HIRED: Shannon Smith as volunteer services manager. She will oversee day-to-day operations of the volunteer program and provides oversight to the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), front door screeners and collaborating to provide leadership to the Sunshine Circle.
Medone Pharmacy Solutions
HIRED: Angella Hammel as member advocate.
HIRED: Kelly Jones as member advocate.
HIRED: Sarah Wexler as member advocate.
HIRED: Lizbeth Woodward as member advocate.
HIRED: Dave Frain as an account manager.
HIRED: Mariah Morris as a clinical programs support specialist.
HIRED: laToya Baker as a pharmacy technician.
HIRED: Jane Kuhle as a human resources manager.
HIRED: Michelle Lange as a clinical pharmacist.
HIRED: Daniel Rogers as a junior developer.
PROMOTED: Molly Dieujuste to interim member advocate manager.
PROMOTED: Shelby Jones to clinical programs coordinator.
PROMOTED: Liz Lego to clinical review coordinator.
PROMOTED: Rozi Beaver to patient care coordinator.
Dubuque County Historical Society Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Lori Thielen, of Rainbo Oil, chair; Jim Gantz, former president at Lime-Rock Springs Co., vice chair; Sarah Hasken, former regional director of operations for the organized system of care at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, secretary; Tom Woodward, director, president and CEO of Woodward Communications Inc., treasurer; Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, past chair.
New members board members are: Alex Dixon, CEO of Q Casino; Tyson Leyendecker, president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Dubuque County Historical Society
HIRED: Brittany Boettcher as collections technician.
HIRED: Melissa Conroy as collections technician.
HIRED: Maia Davidson as aquarist III.
HIRED: Jacob Harmon as aquarist I.
HIRED: Luke Maiers as communications and social media coordinator.
HIRED: Mari Oates as innovation and MakerSpace coordinator.
HIRED: Danelle Schroeder as membership and banquets coordinator.
HIRED: Johanna Talarico as graphic design manager.
HIRED: James Taylor as exhibits technician.
PROMOTED: Victoria Cote to historic site and education events manager.
PROMOTED: Caitlin Donald to education lead (STEM).
PROMOTED: Jennifer Drayna to education and outreach curator.
PROMOTED: Heather Green to historic site and camp coordinator.
PROMOTED: Megan Hahn to outreach and distance learning coordinator.
PROMOTED: Emy Konrath to bird and mammal keeper II.
PROMOTED: Kristen Leffler to staff resource and engagement manager.
PROMOTED: Amber Rendleman to ambassador keeper II.
PROMOTED: Nathan Smith to director of IT/AV.
PROMOTED: Melissa Wersinger to educational programs and tourism manager.
DuTrac Financial Group
ACHIEVEMENT: Financial adviser Nicole Corbett, CRPC, has met the requirements assigned by CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. to use the accreditation of vice president-wealth management.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
ACHIEVEMENT: Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs, received the Bohumil Shimek Environmental Educator Award for outstanding efforts by an environmental educator. It is given by the Iowa Association of Naturalists and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition. It recognizes an educator for innovative environmental education programming.