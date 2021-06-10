Creative Planning adds partner
Kevin Timmerman has been named a partner of Creative Planning, LLC.
Creative Planning in Dubuque is a wealth management firm managing in excess of $70 billion.
New director for Dubuque library
Nicholas Rossman, a Dubuque native, is the director at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
He replaces Susan Henricks, who had informed the library Board of Trustees of her intention to retire from the position in the first half of this year after serving as director since 2002.
Rossman formerly was the library director at Waterloo (Iowa) Public Library for 18 months. Prior to that, he worked as a circulation and technical services manager for the library. He has been with that library for 13 years total.
He looks forward to once again becoming a part of his hometown community.
“My family and I are really excited to be coming back to Dubuque,” he said. “I really appreciate what Carnegie-Stout Public Library has been doing to provide a wide range of services to the community.”
Peosta hires city administrator
The Peosta (Iowa) City Council members voted to hire Annette Ernst as their next city administrator. She will replace Whitney Baethke, who resigned after announcing plans to move to the Des Moines area.
Ernst will be Peosta’s second city administrator since the city created the position in 2018. Mayor Jim Merten said that after learning of Baethke’s departure, he and other council members agreed that the city wanted to continue having a city administrator.
Ernst works as the village administrator for the Village of Coal Valley, Ill., a position she has held since 2016. Prior to that, she served as economic development director for the Village of Milan, Ill.
MercyOne announces promotion, apointment
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center announced several personnel changes.
Katie Hanten has been promoted to director of patient access. Hanten has been serving as interim director for the past year and previously as patient access representative. She also serves as the hospital’s revenue liaison.
Brenda Kennicker has been promoted to director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Kennicker has been serving as a case manager and clinical coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque since 2016, and previously served as a nurse with the Grant County Health Department.
Hijinio Carreon, DO, FACEP, FAAEM, MBA has accepted a role as system-wide chief medical executive. Carreon has been a part of the organization for more than 13 years, beginning as an emergency medicine physician and advancing to his most recent role as chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for MercyOne Central Iowa.
Clarke adds vice president
Clarke University has named Dr. Eden Wales Freedman as vice president of academic affairs and Dean of the faculty.
Freedman previously served as vice provost for faculties and academic affairs at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and was an associate professor of English at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.