MedOne hires VP, director
MedOne, in Dubuque, hired Cabe Butler as vice president of information technology and Eric Rile as director of pricing and analytic.
Wartburg Theological Seminary names president
The Rev. Kristin Johnston Largen will take the helm at the Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque on Feb. 1, school officials announced.
Largen serves as a professor of systematic theology at United Lutheran Seminary and associate dean of religious and spiritual life and college chaplain at Gettysburg College, both in Pennsylvania. She also is a Wartburg alumna.
She will fill the role occupied by interim President Kristine Stache, who has served in the interim position since the departure of the Rev. Louise Johnson at the end of 2019.
“I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work with our dedicated staff, including the outstanding members of the administrative cabinet,” Largen wrote in a message to the Wartburg community. “I look forward to partnering with them as we continue to shape Wartburg as a dynamic, vibrant place where learning leads to mission, and mission informs learning.”
MercyOne adds Schwager as director
MercyOne Medical Center announced the hiring of Christie Schwager as director of imaging services at MercyOne Dubuque and Dyersville medical centers.
She has served as radiology supervisor since February 2019 and assumed the interim director of imaging services role in February 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Dubuque.
Bentley VP at Alliant Credit Union
Alliant Credit Union announced hiring Nancy Bentley as vice president of consumer lending. She has more than 32 years of credit union experience, including time as a branch manager and a member of a senior lending team.
Westmark promotes Johnson
Westmark Development in Dubuque has announced the promotion of Kevin Johnson to vice president of operations.