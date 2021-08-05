Maquoketa chamber hires director
The Maquoketa (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the hiring of Kristie Carr. She fills a vacancy created by the departure of Wendy McCartt in May.
Carr is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
She “brings a strong skill set in a variety of areas, having worked in both small family businesses and larger company settings including photography, health care, retail and financial,” states a press release.
She lives in Maquoketa with her husband and family.
“We believe this well-rounded background combined with her positive, ‘will do’ attitude, passion for Maquoketa and enthusiasm is the perfect fit as we build on the momentum and direction of our chamber and Maquoketa,” said chamber Board President Tim Cottle in the release.
Sainci to lead new city office
City of Dubuque officials announced the appointment of Anderson Sainci as director of the city’s new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support starting Aug. 22. In his new position, Sainci will focus on working with different communities and nonprofits in Dubuque.
Sainci serves as the city’s resource management coordinator and supervisor in the public works department, a position he has held since January 2015. In addition to managing the city’s curbside collection program, he also has helped lead city efforts to “improve outcomes for young men and boys of color” and helped develop diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with other departments and community partners, a press release states.
Sainci has been a Dubuque Community School Board member since 2017 and has served on boards for numerous other local organizations.
In his new job, Sainci will work with nonprofit organizations to see how they and the city can work together to identify challenges associated with poverty and how to help people get out of it.
“I have the desire to help and serve people,” he said. “You can’t do that unless you truly get out there and talk to people in an authentic way.”
The Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support is part of the city’s Equitable Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan.
“(Sainci) has dedicated his life to helping disadvantaged people on a volunteer basis,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said. “We’re thrilled to now have him as the lead for the plan.”
Medone Adds VPs
Teresa Thomas was promoted to vice president of strategic projects at Dubuque-based MedOne.
And, Laurie Stowe was hired as vice president of account executive.
HTLF names officers
Dubuque-based HTLF has added a pair of officers.
Beth Rowe was promoted to regional marketing officer.
And, the company has named Wendy Reynolds its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Reynolds was previously president of Bank of Blue Valley, an HTLF member bank, and was recently named as a Kansas City Business Journal “Women Who Mean Business” honoree.
TH names associated publisher
Woodward Community Media’s group director of advertising has been promoted to a key executive position at the Telegraph Herald.
Mike Fortman will serve as associate publisher of the TH while continuing as group advertising director.
Fortman served as both the TH retail advertising manager and advertising director from 2003 to 2008. He rejoined the TH in March 2016 as group director of advertising.
“Mike has served in a number of roles for the TH over the years, and his duties have recently increased, with him taking on the overall responsibility for audience development, customer service and distribution,” said TH Publisher Bob Woodward. “This is a fitting promotion that recognizes his increased responsibilities and the important role Mike continues to play in the success of the division as a whole.”
Fortman will continue to report to Woodward in this expanded role.