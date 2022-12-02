Elevated heights, neutral hues and eye-catching embellishments are making appearances in footwear, accessories and ready-to-wear items this season.
As a result, fashion lovers will have the freedom to update their wardrobe by selecting a few key pieces without feeling the need to overhaul their entire closets.
Nichole Duck, senior women’s buyer for shoe retailer Rack Room Shoes, shares her list of top essentials to update outfits, along with suggestions for how to pair them with boots.
Update feminine pieces with edgy accents
Floor-sweeping skirts, maxi knits and maxi dresses are popular pieces for fall and winter. Pair them with ankle boots to add an edgy flair to an overall feminine look.
For example, try this season’s on-trend maxi skirt with wedge boots in black.
Boot to try: XAppeal Elise Women’s Wedge Boot.
Explore different toe shapes
Boot styles featuring sculpted heels and updated toe shapes — including square, pointed and rounded forms — serve as some of the most versatile accessories when transitioning to autumn outfits. Children can enjoy the variety, too, as different toe shapes appear in kids’ styles, including Western-inspired styles, booties and Chelsea boots.
Boot to try: Cupcake Couture Girls’ Lazer Bootie.
Select top seasonal colors
The current palette for fall and winter features a variety of neutral hues, from taupe and tan to mocha and espresso. Rack Room Shoes recently introduced new boots in more inclusive shades to complement a broader range of skin tones.
Boot to try: Michael by Michael Shannon Women’s Hope Dress Bootie.
Explore updates to Chelsea boots
The chunky Chelsea boot remains front-and-center as a fall wardrobe staple. This season offers a variety of new options, including updates with colored outsoles and lug bottoms.
Boot to try: Limelight Women’s Kamila Chelsea Boot.
“The best thing about fall fashion is that there aren’t any rules regarding wearing boots. It’s all about mixing it up,” Duck said. “Pair boots with jeans and a blazer, leggings with a knit sweater, or a dress with a sequined jacket — the options are endless.”
For more inspiration for venturing into the fall season in style, visit rackroomshoes.com.
