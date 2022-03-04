From fitness conscious consumers to busy moms who always are on the go, casual athletic attire is becoming a socially acceptable and on-trend style. In fact, it’s so popular, it carries a name: Athleisure.
It might sound like a piece of cake to dress in casual and relaxed clothing. However, avoiding a just-rolled-out-of-bed look is not so simple. If you find that comfy yoga pants or joggers are increasingly becoming a staple in your wardrobe, consider these tips to ensure you always look put together when sporting them.
The right shoe goes a long way
Forgo the traditional or “core” running shoe for this look. Such brands as Adidas, Converse, Nike and Vans have introduced updates to their classic offerings. While inspired by an athletic lifestyle, variations in color, height, patterns and textures accommodate the growing trend for casual wear. In addition to looking good, they are breathable and functional — just in case you want to sneak in a light workout during the day.
For example, the popular Adidas Baseline comes in a classic white; however, this year, it introduced a version in peach, a fun spring color.
Polish off the look
Consider taking some extra time to do hair and makeup on the day you select a casual outfit from your closet. Or, try pairing joggers and athleisure footwear with a nice handbag, statement scarf or leather jacket. This will help put the look together nicely.