Whether you’re shopping for your friend, your mom or even yourself, you’re sure to find something on this list this gift-giving season that the timeless woman in your life would love.
These classic gift ideas are made to last and won’t go out of style.
1. Pearl earrings. It doesn’t get any more classic than pearl earrings — except for when pearl earrings are accented with gold.
2. Silk pillowcase. Give the gift of an eight-hour beauty treatment every night.
3. Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. La Mer creates luxury skin care, and this moisturizing cream is just that: Luxury.
4. Chanel No. 5. Coco is the epitome of classic and timeless, so you can’t go wrong with anything Chanel, especially when the bottle looks this classy. Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum is a great option as well.
5. Leather tote. A classic tote that will only get better with time.
6. Stacking rings. Delicate and subtle. Great as a simple accessory.
7. Celine throw. A herringbone pattern that adds the perfect cozy and chic touch to any space.
8. Pompom slippers. A stylish and comfy way to lounge around your home.
9. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream. A classic French brand that makes iconic and transformative skin care products. Keep this hand cream in your classic bag.
10. Cashmere throw-on. The perfect thing to throw on to be comfy and warm, while looking polished.
11. Diptyque candle. A French brand that will warm your heart and your home. Plus, it’s great shelf decor, too.
12. Gold hoop earrings. Gold hoops are the understated way to look chic. A pair belong in every wardrobe.
13. Lambskin leather gloves. High quality and soft, these luxurious gloves will get you through fall and winter.
14. Bracelet watch. You can never go wrong with a timeless gift like this.
15. Camel coat. A must-have coat for every classic woman’s wardrobe.
16. Silk scarf. You can wear this scarf in more places than just your neck. Versatile and chic.
17. Plaid scarf. Everyone knows and recognizes this iconic print that you can get almost anywhere.
18. Jewelry case. What good is it having fancy jewelry if you don’t have a good way to organize it? Classic women don’t let their expensive jewelry get tangled up.
19. Robe. A classic style that will look good, while lounging around home.
20. Beret. For a playful Parisian touch that adds chic flair to every outfit.
21. Silk sleep mask. Sleep like a queen and look like it, too.
22. Dior lipstick. Add a little bit of luxury to your makeup routine.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.