Dubuque council OKs water-quality agreement focused on conservation
Crash closes Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 between Potosi, Lancaster
5 local Iowa communities receive Tree City USA awards
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Updated state guidance: Parking lot worship in Wisconsin unsafe
Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday morning)
UW Hospital joins COVID-19 plasma trial
Pope Francis denounces pandemic profiteers
Ben Rogers, longtime Boy Scout volunteer in Iowa and Illinois, dead from COVID-19
An election unlike any other: Amid pandemic, Wisconsin residents weigh whether to hit polls
Direct care worker at Dubuque nursing home tests positive for COVID-19
Local lawn, garden experts offer 7 tips for projects while home during pandemic
3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County; Clayton County's total increases
Pandemic unknowns cloud formation of Dubuque Community Schools budget
Manchester nurse, businesses team up to 'pay it forward' during outbreak
Dyersville council OKs application, local match for grant for iconic building
Dubuque parking fees, Jule bus fares won't be collected through May 31
8 homes evacuated due to West End gas leak in Dubuque
Eastern Iowa leaders prepare for start of spring road construction season
$1.7 million raised for Maquoketa center, but city officials hesitant on contribution
Dubuque businesses fined for alcohol, tobacco violations
Clarke University pushes spring commencement to October
1 injured when vehicle hits bridge in Lafayette County
Local law enforcement reports
New recycling options for glass in Dubuque
Disaster recovery fund has provided $160,000 for local COVID-19 response
Former Dubuque lawmaker installs 'food hut' in front yard to assist low-income families during pandemic
Crawford County closes campgrounds due to COVID-19
Iowa deadline extended for appealing assessed property value
USHL: Still a special season for Fighting Saints
Dressing for dinner: Local families combat quarantine through themed family meal time
Ask Amy: Sandwich issue brings Costanza to mind
Community Easter Sunday service to be held in Dubuque
St. Luke's to offer Good Friday service online
Food: Spice up salmon with this roasted recipe
Our opinion: States must prepare for disrupted elections
Rubin: Where is testing data we need to curb coronavirus?
YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 8
Births
Sports briefs: NHL commish says regular season may not be completed
3 fatally stabbed, suspect killed by deputy at rest stop
Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
Navy boss resigns amid uproar over firing of ship captain
A stock rally fizzles out on Wall Street; oil prices plunge
Almanac
Cardinal Pell welcomes court's dismissal of abuse conviction
Daughter's boyfriend charged in killings of doctor, husband
Trump gets win in executions case, but more litigation ahead
College basketball: Hawkeyes' Garza wins Abdul-Jabbar Award