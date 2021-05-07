Warmer weather is a great time to experiment with color and add some boldness to your look.
We know that pastels always are a go-to for spring, but why not step out of the box a little?
Here are 4 super chic spring and summer color combos to try:
1. Hot pink + yellow
Bold and bright, this color combo is for the person who loves color and putting together vibrant looks. Black is a great color for your shoes and accessories to balance out this outfit.
2. Light pink + olive green
This is a safe color combination for those who want to experiment with mixing and matching color but aren’t ready to be too bold just yet. This soft palette color is a great spring go-to combo.
3. Orange + mustard yellow
These colors feel like a beautiful sunset on a warm summer night. Pair with a straw bag (or hat) and gold jewelry to complete the look.
4. Red + yellow
Be daring and make a statement in this eye-catching color combo. To add a little bit of sweetness to this outfit, look for floral accessories that tie these colors together.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.