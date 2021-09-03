Eating is a hobby. You’re always on the hunt for dazzling dishes and are never afraid to try something new. You take great pleasure from trips to the farmers market, and your Instagram feed is full of restaurants to try.
But you can take your love for tantalizing bites a step further — by wearing them.
From trendy to silly, you are sure to find your fare of choice.
Satisfy your cravings with some of my favorite food-inspired finds.
1. You’ll look just peachy with this eye shadow palette. With nine shadows in warm shades of orange and clementine, you can create a bright and fresh look. Known for its vibrant colors, ColourPop also offers scrumptious palettes such as Going Coconuts and Cherry Crush. To buy: Baby Got Peach, $14; colourpop.com.
2. Kate Spade New York has long been known for its novelty bags. It’s fall capsule collection themed around NYC features fan-favorite street cart eats. With bags shaped like pizza and hot dogs, the collection wouldn’t be complete without a jumbo pretzel — with salt, of course. To buy: On a Roll Zip-Around Continental Wallet, $210; www.katespade.com
3. Life is short, eat the cannoli — or wear them. Hot Sox reign supreme when it comes to funky food prints and these crew socks adorned in Italian desserts are no different. To buy: Italian Pastries Crew Socks, $7; www.hotsox.com.
4. Any bon viveur would shine in this frock. The subtle, fruity print is sure to be a conversation starter at a garden party. Farm Rio often releases collections highlighting some of our favorite tropical produce like dragon fruit and papaya. To buy: Mixed Prints Midi Wrap Dress, $255; www.farmrio.com.
5. Brunch is a way of life and it should be done in style. Pair these Bloody Mary earrings with your outfit for an early morning pick-me-up. Or, nab some martini and margarita cocktail-shaped earring sets perfect for a night on the town. To buy: Thanks a Brunch Earrings, $54; www.baublebar.com.
Olivia Viktora is a copy editor for the Telegraph Herald.