Have you been feeling as though your wardrobe is boring and out of date lately?
Do you think you need to set your closet on fire and start over?
Not so fast.
If you want to upgrade your style and your closet, try adding these seven pieces to your wardrobe first to refresh and upgrade your look.
1. The blazer
If you don’t have a blazer, you are missing out. I’m putting it first because it’s one of the easiest ways to upgrade your style. Wear it with basic tees and loafers for a smart and chic look. Or, pair it with graphic tees and jeans for an elevated look on something casual.
2. Heels
A great pair of black heels always will upgrade your style. Though you might not wear them all the time, it’s a good idea to have them in your wardrobe.
3. A gold watch
Gold jewelry and accessories add some style to your wardrobe. Since a gold watch is so classic, it will give you a timelessly stylish look.
4. Boots with a heel
This is one of my secrets for feeling more put together for everyday life. Heels might not be practical for the day-to-day. But you can wear boots with a heel instead. Hearing the “clickety-clack” of a heel hitting the ground makes you feel polished and upgraded.
5. A scarf
You can’t go wrong with any type of scarf. A cotton scarf will add style and interest to your outfit. A silk scarf will add a touch of chic and class to your look. Either way, style upgraded.
6. A statement, yet classic handbag
If you can find a structured handbag with some statement details (like interesting hardware), you’ll be set. It instantly will elevate each outfit.
7. Animal print
Talk about adding a punch of style to your look. Every wardrobe needs a touch of animal print because it upgrades your style in a fresh and unique way and makes any boring outfit feel fun again.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.