As someone who has seen her fair share of brides, weddings and beyond, I want to share industry tips (for the professional and
bride-to-be) that will help make artistry experiences the best.
Bridal artistry has come a long way since my early days of being a business owner. Often when I connect with brides, they are investment-shopping for “day of” services. I enjoy discussing celebration details and scheduling consultations as we are on our way to being a part of someone’s very important day.
The initial consultation not only explores makeup and hair designs, but it also sets the groundwork for building a trustful, working relationship.
Trial appointments vary in length and are personal, as we are working together to establish a baseline for someone’s ideal “day of” look.
Since trends in makeup artistry and hair styling are ever-changing, I find that knowing how to communicate this is an incredibly valuable skill. It makes your consultative experience transparent, productive and provides for realistic expectations.
It always feels great when a bride comes in and mostly knows what she wants. You can showcase a few options, and we can move through the trial time easily.
On the flipside, what happens when you have a client who is unsure of their desired look? This is where our artistic sides really get to shine. For both the professional and the bride-to-be, my No. 1 request when helping to vet looks is, “Tell me what you do not like.” This information can be gathered from previous makeup experiences, makeup inspiration photos or other circumstances.
If they remain unsure, my next request is, “Tell me about your skin.” Above everything else, your canvas must like what it is wearing and feel comfortable wearing it. This question fleeces out the details of skin condition, allergies and how the bride wants a product to feel on her skin.
Once a bride starts talking about how she tangibly wants to feel, we can begin to construct a look that will feel the same emotionally as it does physically (and as artists, that’s what we are after).
For example, should I have clients who say they want a natural look, I will ask for clarification on what “natural” means to them. My interpretation of “natural” could be different.
I also never shy away from asking clients to show me how they apply makeup if they have a specific routine. I have many brides who are style-consistent (especially with eyebrows and eyeliner), and in some instances, they opt to apply their brow or liner makeup.
Other common points of interest are having a favorite lip color and mascara.
Brides, if you have something you love, bring it along. It only helps us as the artist get to know you and feel prepared. We won’t be offended. Our goal is to land on something comfortable, unique and beautiful to you.
Every bride, every wedding attendant and every photo matters.
Brides: Do your research, and get those artistry referrals.
Professionals: Do the same. Practice your craft. Become comfortable with your skill set and products.
For the artist: Be an artist who can troubleshoot. If you or your bride-to-be does not like something, take the makeup off and start over. This is why we consult. Take every opportunity to become an effective communicator so we can meet the visual and emotional needs of our clients.
Britni Farber is a makeup artist who works primarily in film and television. She also has a bridal business in Dubuque.