Who needs a whole new outfit when you can just do some simple tweaks instead?
These tips on how to look stylish are easy to do and take your outfit up a notch without having to do much.
1. Drape your coat
This simple styling trick sets you apart from everyone else and is a fresh way to wear your coat.
2. Throw on a statement necklace
A little bit of bling adds style to your outfit, and all you have to do is throw a necklace on.
3. Let your belt shine
Usually, belts are something that are hidden, but for this style tip, let it see the light of day. Plain leather belts are classic, but look for ones with some pizzazz. It adds interest to your outfit, and it’s a fun way to shake it up. Belt a blazer, highlight your waist in a dress or half-tuck in your shirt if you have a fancy belt buckle to show off.
4. Add accessories to your accessories
By adding accessories to your accessories, like a silk scarf on your handbag, you are just adding style on style, and it’s really not that hard. Just think of the accessories that you have, then think of where you could put them -- like a brooch on your belt.
5. Wear big, black sunglasses
Perhaps one of the simplest things you can do to add instant chicness and style to your outfit.
6. Half-tuck your tops
It’s different. It’s cool. It’s stylish. It’s something I know I’ve said before, but it’s not what you wear, it’s how you wear it.
7. Wear a jacket as a top
Who knew that your denim jacket also could be a top? But don’t just stop there. Blazers look uber chic when worn as tops, too.
8. Wear accessories in new ways
It’s time to get creative. Wear a scarf around your ankle, sunglasses on your belt or maybe a purse around your waist (belt bags, anyone?). Have fun with it.
9. Wear socks with sneakers
Visible socks used to be a big no-no, but now it’s becoming fun and different. Don’t just stop with your socks and sneakers. Wear them with heels and -- wait for it -- sandals.
10. Wear your top backward
Nope, not accidentally. It’s different, unique, and when done right, extra stylish.
11. Knot an over-sized tee
Oversized can be chic, but it definitely looks extra stylish when you knot it playfully, instead of having it bunch up awkwardly.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.