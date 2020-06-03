News in your town

Obama steps out as nation confronts confluence of crises

MLB rejects 114-game schedule, threatens plan of about 50

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Rosenstein says he would not approve Russia warrant now

China denies AP report that it delayed giving virus data to WHO

Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Platteville Berry Fest canceled for this year

Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Wisconsin demonstrators not deterred by severe weather

Defense secrertary opposes using Insurrection Act for law enforcement

Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from U.S.

Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

Man killed in tractor crash in Iowa County

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, but irregularities in state data; 2 new cases in Delaware County

Survey: Businesses cut 2.76 million jobs in May

U.S. Legislatures slow to pass laws limiting use of force

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Shullsburg July 4 parade canceled, but fireworks still planned

Organizers cancel July 4 parade in Monticello due to COVID-19 concerns

Dubuque child killed in fiery, head-on crash; 2 airlifted for treatment

New technology at Dubuque medical clinic enhances quality, comfort

Dubuque city officials, community leaders sound call to action to 'disrupt racism,' promote equity

Hinson, Greenfield, Isenhart glide to primary victories; fields set for Jackson County sheriff, other local races

Dubuque, WD school leaders propose longer school year after COVID-19 disruptions

Divided Dyersville council votes to keep pool closed this year

As Iowa hits 20,000 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County, 1st in Delaware County

Dubuque to open pet, skate parks, other amenities with restrictions

Platteville prepares for pandemic-related shortfall of as much as $318,000

Few voters head to Dubuque County polling sites amid pandemic, record absentee ballots

Dubuque National Merit finalist wins scholarship

Police: Man forces woman to drive to ATM, threatens her in Dubuque

Guttenberg municipal pool expected to open this month

Platteville plans 'Back Yard Fireworks' display for July 4

Veterans Freedom Center warns of scam

Apple River State Bank provides $20,000 to local nonprofits

Dubuque's annual Bluff Strokes cancels October paint out

Monticello to receive $60,000 to renovate derelict building

Stockton run canceled over COVID-19 concerns

2 Texans sentenced for spending $25,000 with fake cards, including in Dubuque

Organizers cancel Epworth firemen's picnic over COVID-19 concerns

Dyersville library reopens Wednesday with limited access

Gypsy moth spraying underway in Wisconsin