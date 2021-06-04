For more than a year, travel outfits probably were the last thing on your mind.
But now that traveling is becoming an option again, you might find yourself needing a refresher on what to wear that is stylish and comfortable.
Whether you find yourself on a plane or a fun road trip, here are five comfy outfit ideas that will have you traveling in style.
1. Joggers + graphic T + moto jacket + sneakers
Joggers are the dressy version of sweatpants. You get all the comfort, but the tighter fit keeps them from looking too baggy or sloppy. By pairing them with a graphic T, you’re able to show off some style. And by throwing on a moto jacket, you can show off some edge.
2. Ripped jeans + basic T + plaid top + ankle boots
By keeping a plaid shirt tied around your waist, not only are you adding interest to your look, but you also are ready to cover up if you get chilly. A hat offers a nonobvious way to hide any bedhead.
3. Leggings + graphic T + zip up hoodie + denim jacket
If you’re someone who frequently goes from feeling hot to feeling cold, this outfit idea is for you. This look is a great nonbulky way to get a lot of layers in.
4. Track pants + basic T + chambray shirt + moto jacket
Let’s hope you’re not going to miss your flight, but these track pants will have you covered just in case some running has to happen. A denim shirt and motorcycle jacket dress this look up.
5. Joggers + blazer + basic T
A blazer might not come to mind when you think of comfy travel outfits, but a relaxed blazer fits the bill. Plus, it adds a stylish contrast to your joggers and sneakers.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.